College coaches are out on the recruiting trail during this NCAA evaluation period. The on-field position coaches get to travel to high schools and see prospects in action.

Yesterday Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken made a trip to Findlay, Ohio to see Class of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery throw.

The trip paid off for Montgomery and for Monken. Monken liked what he saw and an offer was extended after the throwing session. UGASports spoke with Montgomery yesterday evening to hear his recall of the events of the day and his thoughts on receiving an offer from Georgia.