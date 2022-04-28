Ryan Montgomery shares on throwing for Todd Monken, receiving UGA offer
College coaches are out on the recruiting trail during this NCAA evaluation period. The on-field position coaches get to travel to high schools and see prospects in action.
Yesterday Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken made a trip to Findlay, Ohio to see Class of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery throw.
The trip paid off for Montgomery and for Monken. Monken liked what he saw and an offer was extended after the throwing session. UGASports spoke with Montgomery yesterday evening to hear his recall of the events of the day and his thoughts on receiving an offer from Georgia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news