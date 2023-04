Ryan Montgomery only had a couple things he needed to see at Georgia.

The 2025 Rivals100 quarterback made his fourth unofficial visit to Georgia on April 4. Montgomery really wanted to see how the Bulldogs operate in practice. After the departure of Todd Monken, Montgomery also hoped to spend some time with new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Montgomery checked both those boxes during this trip to Athens. The "amazing" visit served to solidify Georgia's place among the inner circle of contenders for the No. 8 quarterback in the 2025 class.