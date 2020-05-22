That's especially true of the Georgia Bulldogs, who are pressing for the services of the nation's No. 185 overall player.

Carrollton outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss is a man of few words, but he's had plenty to talk about with coaches since the shutdown began.

"They're recruiting me the hardest right now," Chambliss said of the Bulldogs.

One of Georgia's key recruiters has taken the lead, and that's made all the difference for the 6-foot-3, 243-pound pass rusher.

"I mainly speak with Coach [Dan] Lanning," Chambliss said. "It’s on a daily basis, and that’s what sets them apart. He wants me bringing a physical side to the edge while also being dynamic."

While communication may be the separating factor on the recruiting trail, it's another story on the field.

"What makes them unique is their style of play," Chambliss said. "It's attacking."

As for his reciprocated interest, Chambliss, as he often does, kept it simple.

"Highly," he said.

He admits he's also given some thought to making a decision in his recruitment.

"Just with the current situation and spots filling up in recruiting lists due to others committing all at this one time, (I've thought about it) for safety," Chambliss said. "It’s not a set time, and it’s just when it feels right."

