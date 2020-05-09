Earlier this week we took a closer look at the defensive line group for Georgia. Today we drop back to the talented room of linebackers that Kirby Smart and his staff have compiled in Athens. How many can the Bulldogs take at the position for the class of 2021? We take an in-depth look.

Linebacker Room (On Scholarship) Seniors Juniors Sophomores Freshmen Jermaine Johnson Quay Walker Nolan Smith Rian Davis (RS) Monty Rice Channing Tindall Trezman Marshall Mekhail Sherman Nate McBride Robert Beal Nakobe Dean Walter Grant Adam Anderson Azeez Ojulari (RS)

COMMITS

Four-star edge rusher Elijah Jeudy is listed in this category, but there's a chance he could be a five-technique defensive end at the next level. For now, I will list him in this group as an outside linebacker. The 6-foot-3, 245 pound prospect from Philadelphia is quick off the edge and could eventually play a Malik Herring-type role in Athens.

EXPECTED LINEBACKER SPOTS IN THE CLASS

Georgia will lose four seniors after the 2020 season, and five other guys will be draft-eligible. After only taking one a year ago, expect the Bulldogs to load up at the position in this class. I have the number at five today, but it would not surprise me to see six. I think a lot will depend on the seasons of draft-eligible guys like Quay Walker, Adam Anderson, and Azeez Ojulari. Defensive coordinator and outside linebacker coach Dan Lanning could also elect to take six, with one being a swing guy like Jeudy above. This is one position where I expect the Bulldogs reload, both on the inside and outside.

TARGETS

It looks to be coming down to a Clemson-Georgia battle for Rivals100 linebacker Barrett Carter. Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State are also in the mix. Dabo Swinney has been able to come into the state of Georgia and land some high profile prospects for the Tigers, and he might hold a slim lead here over the Bulldogs, heading into the summer.

One of, if not the, most athletic linebackers in the class is Paulding County prospect Smael Mondon. The Bulldogs look to be the team to beat for this Rivals100 linebacker, with Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, and Tennessee also in the mix. This would be a huge pickup for Georgia at the inside linebacker position—especially with Monty Rice playing his final season in Athens.

Four-star linebacker Dallas Turner has become a priority for Lanning at the outside linebacker position in this class. That has become evident as Turner recently told our Jake Reuse that Georgia is at the top of his list. Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, and Northwestern are a few other schools standing out for the 6-foot-4, 222-pound edge rusher.