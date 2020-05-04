Seven commitments are on the board for the Bulldogs, but there's no slowing down for Kirby Smart and company when it comes to the recruiting trail. Who are the top targets moving forward? We begin tackling Georgia's Most Wanted, where they stand with the Bulldogs, what we know about their recruitment, and a prediction on how things will shake out in the end.

Chambliss is one of the nation's top pass rushers. (Rivals.com)

WHERE IT STANDS

Chambliss has held an offer from the Bulldogs for some time now, but it seems as though the smoke around him and UGA has really grown since the start of the year—and feels as if it could be at an all-time high right now. How Chambliss fits into the plans in Athens is a bit more of a question mark, given his size and ability. That could lead to Chambliss occupying the jack role or playing with a hand in the dirt more often, should he bulk up. For now, he's slated to work with Dan Lanning at outside linebacker. He’s not hurting for offers from other teams, but Georgia seems to have a vested interest and a focus on keeping the borders closed. That likely means Chambliss will remain circled atop the wish list for some time moving forward.

REQUIRED READING

COMMITMENT PLANS

There's been considerable buzz around Chambliss in Georgia circles over the course of the last week, but there are some mixed messages out there. Chambliss himself has told Chad Simmons he's looking at late summer at the earliest for an announcement, but he's also told us this on his process and commitment rumors: "Just with the current situation and spots filling up in recruiting lists due to others committing all at this one time for safety."

OUR TAKE