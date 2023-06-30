Georgia has added another huge body to its offensive line.

Rivals250 offensive lineman Michael Uini committed to Georgia on Friday. The Texas prospect chose the Bulldogs over Alabama and Michigan.

Georgia came in as Uini's 20th offer last July. That instantly vaulted the Bulldogs into contention in the Texan's recruitment.

As other schools maintained a presence with Uini, Georgia worked to stay involved. The persistence paid off with an official visit June 23-25.

That trip proved to be enough to land Uini's commitment. Just days after leaving Athens, he is the newest member of Georgia's 2023 class.

Uini gives the Bulldogs 22 commitments in their top-ranked 2024 recruiting class. He joins Malachi Toliver and Marcus Harrison as offensive linemen in that class.