Advertisement

in other news

Georgia eyeing in-state Rivals250 DB Tyriq Green

Georgia eyeing in-state Rivals250 DB Tyriq Green

Georgia is an early standout for 2026 Rivals250 defensive back Tyriq Green.

Premium content
 • Jed May
Following the Future: Week 10

Following the Future: Week 10

We take a look at how Georgia commits and targets performed in Week 10 of the high school football season.

Premium content
 • Trent Smallwood
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Williams, Brinson returning prove vital

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Williams, Brinson returning prove vital

Getting Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson back have been huge for Georgia.

 • Jason Butt
"The Drive" proved Georgia's resilience once again

"The Drive" proved Georgia's resilience once again

"The Drive" Georgia used to respond to Texas Saturday night was one that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

 • Anthony Dasher
Georgia News and Notes for Wednesday

Georgia News and Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday News and Notes: Inside, check out what Kirby Smart had to say during Wednesday's SEC teleconference.

 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

Georgia eyeing in-state Rivals250 DB Tyriq Green

Georgia eyeing in-state Rivals250 DB Tyriq Green

Georgia is an early standout for 2026 Rivals250 defensive back Tyriq Green.

Premium content
 • Jed May
Following the Future: Week 10

Following the Future: Week 10

We take a look at how Georgia commits and targets performed in Week 10 of the high school football season.

Premium content
 • Trent Smallwood
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Williams, Brinson returning prove vital

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Williams, Brinson returning prove vital

Getting Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson back have been huge for Georgia.

 • Jason Butt
Advertisement
Published Oct 27, 2024
Peach State Power Hour
circle avatar
Paul Maharry  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@pmaharry

Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth discuss other Georgia sports since the Dawgs were on a bye week.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: