Key points from Chaz Chambliss' press conference

Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss met with the media on October 28. Here are the key points from his press conference ahead of this weekend's matchup with Florida.

Chambliss said execution led to the strong performance at Texas. The unit felt like they had lost the previous games after their up-and-down performances, but they played to their standard against Texas.

Going 4-0 against any SEC opponent is an accomplishment in itself in Chambliss' eyes. The high school Class of 2021, which included Chambliss, could accomplish that against Florida with a win on Saturday.

Chambliss said he still talks to some of the players that took him under their wing when he arrived at Georgia. He mentioned Nolan Smith and Robert Beal in particular.

Chambliss said his message to Joenel Aguero and Dan Jackson has been "it happens" in the wake of their targeting ejections against Texas. He said the team has to keep working on their technique, but in the meantime Aguero and Jackson have to help mentor those who will take their place against Florida.