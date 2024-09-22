Advertisement

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Explaining UGA's roughing penalty

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Explaining UGA's roughing penalty

Kirby Smart said the SEC gave him a full explanation of Jalon Walker's roughing the passer penalty.

 • Jason Butt
Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Was Georgia overrated to start the season?

Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Was Georgia overrated to start the season?

Following UGA's close win over Kentucky, the question asked this week is if Georgia was overrated to begin 2024.

 • Jason Butt
Jaylan Morgan ready for Georgia's hard coaching

Jaylan Morgan ready for Georgia's hard coaching

Georgia defensive back commit Jaylan Morgan is ready for some hard coaching at Georgia.

 • Jed May
Wednesday News and Notes

Wednesday News and Notes

Wednesday News and Notes: Kirby Smart on Jalon Walker's personal foul, bye week plans, defensive line depth, and more.

 • Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'We did not have momentum in that game'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'We did not have momentum in that game'

Kirby Smart believes there are some fixes his offense can make to improve the unit over the next two weeks.

 • Jason Butt

Sep 22, 2024
Peach State Power Hour
Paul Maharry  •  UGASports
@pmaharry

The guys were joined by Marist High offensive coordinator and former Georgia letterman, Paul Etheridge. His insight into football is worth watching by itself.

