Peach State Power Hour

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Explaining UGA's roughing penalty
Kirby Smart said the SEC gave him a full explanation of Jalon Walker's roughing the passer penalty.
Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Was Georgia overrated to start the season?
Following UGA's close win over Kentucky, the question asked this week is if Georgia was overrated to begin 2024.
Jaylan Morgan ready for Georgia's hard coaching
Georgia defensive back commit Jaylan Morgan is ready for some hard coaching at Georgia.
Wednesday News and Notes
Wednesday News and Notes: Kirby Smart on Jalon Walker's personal foul, bye week plans, defensive line depth, and more.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'We did not have momentum in that game'
Kirby Smart believes there are some fixes his offense can make to improve the unit over the next two weeks.
The guys were joined by Marist High offensive coordinator and former Georgia letterman, Paul Etheridge. His insight into football is worth watching by itself.