Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 3)

Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for September 19 through September 22 and preview those participating in tonight’s two Monday night games.

Nakobe Dean

Continuing what has been a standout third season in the NFL, Dean played a major part in Philadelphia’s 15-12 win on the road at New Orleans. Starting at linebacker and playing every defensive snap but one, he totaled eight tackles, including one for loss, and three others for no gain, while the Saints were limited to only 219 total yards of offense. For Dean, who missed the majority of last season due to foot injuries, his eight tackles were the second-most he’s totaled in a single game of his pro career. He had 13 tackles in Week 8 last season in a win over Washington. In three games this season, Dean has totaled 19 tackles, including three for loss, and a pass deflection.

Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis

Philadelphia’s two starting defensive tackles, Carter and Davis, had monster games in the Eagles’ win at New Orleans. Carter totaled four tackles, including two for loss, and two pass deflections. Davis also had four tackles, including a big 12-yard sack of quarterback Derek Carr late in the first quarter. “Jalen Carter played his butt off. Jordan Davis played his butt off when everybody had been doubting them all week,” Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni said following the game, according to CBS News. “What are we doing? Why are we drafting these guys? … And they responded because they didn't care what anybody thought of them." For Carter, it was his first two tackles for loss this season after totaling eight a year ago. For Davis, it was his first sack since Week 7 of last season when he had a half sack against Miami.

Devonte Wyatt

Of all the defensive talent in the league who played at Georgia, Wyatt might be having the best 2024 season of them all as a reserve defensive tackle for Green Bay. Appearing for only 29 plays in the Packers’ 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans, he made four tackles, including three solo, two sacks, and three quarterback hits. Wyatt’s two sacks (both in the second half of former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis) give him three on the season and a 10-sack total for his three-year NFL career. Notably, Wyatt has registered at least one tackle for loss each week this season and has five for the year. Other former Georgia players who stood out for the Packers in their win at Tennessee included linebacker Quay Walker (six tackles, a half sack) and cornerback Eric Stokes (five tackles).

The TOP DAWG: Matthew Stafford

Edging out Wyatt as the Top Dawg for Week 3, Stafford rallied the Los Angeles Rams yesterday from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to a 27-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Leading the Rams to their first victory of the season, he completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. With Los Angeles trailing by 10 points midway through the final quarter, Stafford was absolutely clutch, leading the offense on three consecutive scoring drives in the final minutes. For the 36-year-old quarterback who is in his 16th season in the NFL, it was his 36th career fourth-quarter comeback (tied with Drew Brees for the fifth-most in league history).

Worthy of mention, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari of the New York Giants registered his 18th career sack in a 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. Also, in Seattle’s 24-3 win over Miami, running back Kenny McIntosh carried the ball for the first time in six career pro games. The second-year pro finished with three carries for 11 yards. Finally, we wanted to point out a notable performance by second-year tackle Broderick Jones, who had started 11 consecutive games for Pittsburgh before being benched in Week 2 in favor of rookie Troy Fautanu. After Fauranu dislocated his kneecap on Friday, Jones was thrust back into his starting role at right tackle. Although he struggled at first against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jones got better as the game went along in a 20-10 win for the Steelers. “He prepared all week like he was a starter, and definitely showed up big for us, especially with this defense that we faced, showed up huge,” Steelers quarterback Justin Fields said of Jones. “Big shout-out to 77 for sure.”