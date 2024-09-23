The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'A bad taste in my mouth'

Here is the Sept. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Meeting again

This Saturday, Georgia will travel to take on Alabama, the team that defeated the Bulldogs in the 2023 SEC Championship and subsequently prevented them from reaching the College Football Playoff.

Linebacker Jalon Walker, who had a standout performance, still remembers that game all too well, and is hoping for a different result this time around.

“I can't wait to prepare for them,” Walker said. “Going back to that last year's game, like I said in the past, it left a bad taste in my mouth. I can't wait to prepare to get ready for that game.”

Both Georgia and Alabama are coming off byes, with head coach Kirby Smart saying the previous week was more about fixing their own mistakes and studying themselves on tape. This week will be about preparing for the Crimson Tide.

“It’s always about improvement. I mean, you know, to get better you never rest. We're trying to get better all the time, so I've never had a bye week that I've ever had in all my years coaching that wasn't about improvement,” Smart said. “It's about detailing that improvement and how are you going to attack it.”

Ingram-Dawkins is a new man

Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has had a standout start to the 2024 season. Of his eight tackles, five have gone for a loss. With injuries mounting on the defensive line, Ingram-Dawkins has been a bright spot.

“He’s done a great job. He talked to the team today about where he was in terms of his mental space when he was a young player and you know obviously thought he should be playing more,” Smart said. “It’s funny because he's matured so much from the time he was like, ‘I should be starting, I should be playing’, to realizing that he wasn't ready and that he needed to get better. Unfortunately, he didn't get to play a lot last year because of injury, but he has been able to play a lot this year and he's done a really good job.”

Ingram-Dawkins also has eight quarterback pressures for the season. Walker said it's been great to see Ingram-Dawkins stand out through the first three games.

“I’ve watched Ty grow. I’ve seen him battle his injuries, seen him go through practice, progressing, going through fall camp, getting back into his groove,” Walker said. “It’s exciting to see. I can’t wait to see him go through the rest of the season.”

Peach State Power Hour