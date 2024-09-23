Key points from Kirby Smart's September 23 press conference

Kirby Smart kicked off Alabama week by meeting with the media on September 23. Here are the key points from Smart's press conference.

Smart is "hopeful" Mykel Williams will be able to play. He didn't do much last week until about Friday or Saturday when he ran some. Warren Brinson practiced at the end of last week. Smart is "hopeful" to get Jordan Hall back. Hall has been "tireless" as he has attacked rehab.

Smart doesn't anticipate it being "strange" playing Alabama without Nick Saban. He is looking at this week as a "hell of an opportunity" for his players to play a great opponent on a huge stage. In his eyes, that's why prospects choose to come to Georgia.

Smart feels there are remnants of past Alabama teams, starting with Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe. But he also knows that with the new staff comes new wrinkles and tendencies. He added that former Alabama coach Travaris Robinson wouldn't have much insight into this iteration of the Crimson Tide.

Milroe has made a big jump as a pocket passer. But his biggest plays are when he extends plays with his legs and takes shots down the field. Smart will look at last year's game as the Bulldogs prepare for Alabama. But Smart added that it's very hard to prepare for Milroe because you never know what will happen on a given play. Smart said he is "as different of a player in college football as I've played against in a long time."

Alabama creates plenty of "off-schedule" explosive plays. Smart added that the Crimson Tide make a habit of making plays of 50 or 60 yards as opposed to the 15 or 20-yarders. Preventing those starts with the play around defending Milroe.

Alabama freshman receiver Ryan Williams is in the "same line" as the great Crimson Tide receivers of the past. He's very fast and explosive, and Smart feels the moment hasn't been too big for him so far.

Smart said he's seen the Alabama defense play very hard so far early in the season. They create havoc in terms of punching the ball out, creating turnovers, and disrupting the quarterback. Smart also said the Crimson Tide are physical and have great depth, especially along the defensive front.

Smart feels the Georgia offense won't make any "incredible jumps" just because there was a bye week. The team focused on fundamentals such as blocking and tackling because those are the fundamentals of football.

Linebacker Smael Mondon is closer to 100 percent healthy right now as compared to this point last year. Smart feels he's playing better as a result. Smart added that Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen, while older now, are still pretty young players.

Smart admitted that the Bulldogs haven't started fast in games this year. He said there are multiple reasons for that in each game, and it has happened on both sides of the ball. But he added that Georgia has shown resiliency in dealing with slow starts.