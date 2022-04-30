Rivals150 forward KyeRon Lindsay commits to the Bulldogs

Shortly after getting a commitment from Syracuse transfer Frank Anselem, small froward Kyeron Lindsay gave his commitment to the Bulldogs after visiting Athens this weekend.

Turns out that Georgia basketball coach Mike White is having a good day.

The nation’s No. 112 player, Lindsay had previously signed with UNLV before picking the Bulldogs.

A native of Denton, Texas., the 6-foot-8 Lindsay chose the Bulldogs over LSU.

Lindsay becomes the sixth transfer in recent weeks to join the Bulldogs. The previous five are Anselem, Terry Roberts, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Jusuan Holt, and Justin Hill.

He becomes part of a team that also includes returnee Braelen Bridges, Kario Oquendo and Jabri Abdur-Rahim. Jailyn Ingram told UGASports that he will also come back, assuming the NCAA approves his waiver for a sixth year after only playing in 10 games last season due to a torn ACL.



