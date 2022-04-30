Anselem picks the Bulldogs

At 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Anselem played in all 32 games for the Orangemen, earning six starts, averaging 14.2 minutes per games.

Saturday, former Syracuse forward/center Frank Anselem announced that he would be transferring to Georgia.

Basketball coach Mike White continues to fill out the roster for his first Bulldog basketball team.

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Anselem is no stranger to Georgia, having prepped for a season (2016-2017) at Atlanta’s Westlake High. As a rising junior, Anselem will have two years of eligibility.

Some of his better games last season included a 15-rebound effort on the road at Virginia Tech, a 10-rebound, two block effort at Georgia Tech and an eight-rebound, two-block effort at Notre Dame.

Anselem becomes the fifth transfer in recent weeks to join the Bulldogs after Bradley guard Terry Roberts, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Jusuan Holt, and Justin Hill.

He becomes part of a team that also includes returnee Braelen Bridges, Kario Oquendo and Jabri Abdur-Rahim, while Jailyn Ingram told UGASports that he will also come back, assuming the NCAA approves his waiver for a sixth year after only playing in 10 games last season due to a torn ACL.

More to come.