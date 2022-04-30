 UGASports - Anselem picks the Bulldogs
Anselem picks the Bulldogs

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Basketball coach Mike White continues to fill out the roster for his first Bulldog basketball team.

Saturday, former Syracuse forward/center Frank Anselem announced that he would be transferring to Georgia.

At 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Anselem played in all 32 games for the Orangemen, earning six starts, averaging 14.2 minutes per games.

He averaged 2.6 points per game 3.8 rebounds.

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Anselem is no stranger to Georgia, having prepped for a season (2016-2017) at Atlanta’s Westlake High. As a rising junior, Anselem will have two years of eligibility.

Some of his better games last season included a 15-rebound effort on the road at Virginia Tech, a 10-rebound, two block effort at Georgia Tech and an eight-rebound, two-block effort at Notre Dame.

Anselem becomes the fifth transfer in recent weeks to join the Bulldogs after Bradley guard Terry Roberts, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Jusuan Holt, and Justin Hill.

He becomes part of a team that also includes returnee Braelen Bridges, Kario Oquendo and Jabri Abdur-Rahim, while Jailyn Ingram told UGASports that he will also come back, assuming the NCAA approves his waiver for a sixth year after only playing in 10 games last season due to a torn ACL.

More to come.

Big man Frank Anselem announced Saturday he will be playing for Georgia.
Big man Frank Anselem announced Saturday he will be playing for Georgia. (Syracuse University)
