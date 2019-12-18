Meet the newest Bulldogs
It's Day 1 of the Early Signing and Georgia hopes to lock up most of its 2020 class throughout the course of the day.
Below, meet the newest Bulldogs, including insight from UGASports staffers Jake Reuse, Trent Smallwood and Patrick Garbin.
Mekhail Sherman adds another key cog to the outside linebacker room for the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star is the prototypical linebacker in defensive coordinator Dan Lanning's defense and could see the field his freshman year. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Sherman hails from St. John's College High in Washington, D.C.