WATCH: Players after G-Day

Lawson Luckie

On what this spring's mantra "Fire. Passion. Energy." means to him... "The way I see it is just showing your love for the game on tape, like you are what your tape says. You want to be able to see when the game's over, when practice is over, that juice, that fire, on tape, every single play. Covering down, being hyped up when your teammates make a play, just competing, like all those things. Just going into it, showing your love for the game and not just saying you love it." On what the younger receivers bring to the offense... "They just bring depth and juice, that's basically it. I mean, they come in and they can help us with depth. And then they got energy, man. Those dudes make plays. They fly around. And that's our big thing, passion, fire, energy this spring. And those guys got it."

Earnest Greene

Raylen Wilson

On how big it is for the defensive group to create turnovers... "It's a big deal. We pride ourselves in getting the ball off others, especially the offense, in special teams and all around, so it's a big deal." On playing in a limited contact setting and if that creates a challenge... "It's not really a challenge because we always find something to get better at on this defense. So, it's not too hard to find something that we can develop more."

Cash Jones

On what’s in store for him following spring practice… “Work on my details. Coach Smart has got us doing some stuff. Just work on little details, clean up a few things, and make a few corrections. Make sure that everybody is getting stronger and faster. Just stuff like that.”

