PHOTOS: Scenes from G-Day

The Dashboard: Even with the landscape forever changed in college football, Kirby Smart is doing his best to adjust.
UGASports has reactions from many of the recruits who visited Georgia for G-Day.
Even after giving up over 500 yards passing combined, Kirby Smart was pleased with his secondary.
Matthew Hoskins wasn't coming out, and it's a good thing after saving Saturday's 7-6 win over top-ranked Arkansas.
A handful of Georgia freshmen stood out in their first G-Day experience.
