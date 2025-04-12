WATCH: What Kirby Smart said after G-Day

Opening statement…

“I'm excited about the spring game. Got an opportunity to play a lot of guys today. Got a lot of snaps in, probably more than we typically do, and I like the pace that it went at. We got done right at two hours and ended up getting about 15 or 20 more snaps than we've gotten in past years. It was good tempo, some good and bad for both, but that's the way spring games go. We got to play some loose plays, throw the ball around. Got to do some two-minutes. Excited about the guys we got to play. We've got a lot of work to do in terms of offseason and getting ourselves where we need to be for next year, but a lot of the mid-years got valuable minutes. I can remember when mid-years kind of went with the threes and fours, and now it seems like more of them are going with the twos. That's just the way of college football right now. So, excited about the work we've had and looking forward to progress we make into fall camp, into the next season.”

On his immediate takeaways from Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi’s play today…

“Both did some good things, and both did some poor things, which when you get in a game environment, they need that. They need a game environment. They need a pocket. They need live. They need to play football, and they continue to get better. They understand they have some weapons on the outside. We had to rely on those guys to be able to make some plays. I think both those guys understand the offense. Ryan's come a long way in what was really his first spring, and he made some nice throws.”

On how he feels about his younger running backs…

“I’m excited for those two [Bo Walker and Chauncey Bowens]. They both got better in the spring. I thought Dwight [Phillips, Jr.] had a good spring. Nate [Frazier] had a good spring. And then Cash [Jones] took less reps than anybody because he's the guy that's had the most, but he continues to grow and get better. So, I'm really excited about all those backs. They had good spring practices.”