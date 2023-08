MARIETTA, Ga. - Zelus Hicks was humble after receiving his first offer as a high school freshman last year.

Last September, the Parkview High School (Ga.) class of 2026 athlete earned that offer from the University of Georgia, which is just a short hour's drive away from his native Lilburn.

"I was so surprised," Hicks said last September. “It just made me want to go to work and get better.”