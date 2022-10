It's hard for anyone to get a better first offer than Zelus Hicks.

The 2026 defensive back has visited Arkansas, North Carolina, and Georgia Tech already in his young career. But during a gameday visit to Georgia on Sept. 24, the Parkview High School freshman walked away with his first collegiate offer from the reigning national champions.

"I was so surprised," Hicks said. "It just made me want to go work and get better."