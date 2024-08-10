Now, Gilbert is Georgia's fifth defensive back commit in the 2025 class. UGASports takes a look at how we got here.

The 2025 Rivals250 defensive back was once committed to Ohio State. Since then Georgia's interest has ebbed and flowed, and other programs have come in and out of Gilbert's recruitment.

July 2022

After a busy summer heading into his sophomore season, Gilbert commits to Ohio State on July 29.

November 2022

Georgia offers Gilbert on November 11.

January 2023

Georgia ramps up its pursuit of Gilbert. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart visits his school on January 24. Gilbert then visited Athens that weekend.

That visit gave Gilbert an idea of what life would be like as a Bulldog. He toured the facilty and continued building on his relationships with the Georgia coaches. Gilbert tells UGASports that, while he is locked in with Ohio State, Georgia is one of the top three schools he is considering.

"They want great athletes at their school, and I'm one of the great athletes that they need and want," Gilbert told UGASports.

March 2023

Gilbert tells UGASports that Georgia "feels like home, to be honest."

Gilbert added that Georgia's elite defensive backs coaching staff makes the home-state program stand out.

April 2023

UGASports speaks with Gilbert at the Atlanta Rivals camp. Despite still being committed to Ohio State, he lists his top five as Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama.

June 2023

Gilbert visits Georgia again and camps for defensive backs coach Fran Brown.

In an interview with UGASports, Gilbert explained where Georgia stands.

“I would not say that they are on the outside looking in," Gilbert told UGASports. "If they start coming at me harder then I am open to Georgia.”

Gilbert also explained a bit of Georgia's vision for him.

"They feel like I am one of the best defensive backs, and they want the best defensive backs to stay home," Gilbert said. “They want to move me around. Play me at safety and nickel.”

July 2023

Exactly one year after committing to the Buckeyes, Gilbert decommits from Ohio State.

In an interview with Rivals shortly after the decision, Gilbert listed his top schools as Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, USC, South Carolina, Tennessee, NC State."

September 2023

Georgia hosts Gilbert for the season-opening win over Tennessee-Martin.

January 2024

Gilbert visits Athens for a Junior Day on January 13. He tells UGASports that he has a close relationship with new defensive backs coach Donte Williams, who has already expressed that he is a priority in Athens. A conversation with Smart also highlighted the visit.

May 2024

This is the month that shaped the course of Gilbert's recruitment.

In an interview with Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman, Gilbert mentions Louisville, UCF, South Carolina, and North Carolina State as the schools that would receive his official visits.

On May 30, Gilbert camps in Athens for the Georgia staff. He worked out as a corner and also posted a time of 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash. After the camp, Gilbert said Smart told him "he really wanted me and needed me there."

June 2024

After the camp in Athens, Gilbert swaps out his South Carolina official visit for a trip to Georgia June 7-9.

Gilbert built more on his relationships with the coaches and also got a better idea of what Georgia could offer.

"Their defensive staff, defensive scheme, the scheme they’ve got over there, they win. It’d be great to be a part of a championship team," Gilbert told UGASports. "They’re physical. They’re aggressive on defense which I really like. It’s good for me. That’s my gameplay."

July 2024

Gilbert mentions Georgia as a standout in an interview with Rivals at the beginning of July. He recapped Georgia's interest and his camp experience in Athens.

"Coach Smart saw that and was really impressed, he liked my coverage skills and how I cover, move my hips fluidly. The same with Coach Donte, Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson, safeties coach) and Coach Schu (Glenn Schumann, defensive coordinator," Gilbert told Rivals. "They have been calling and telling me a lot about where they see me in their defense. I've been knowing them since Bama and Donte at USC, and I know those guys very well. We've been talking to them and they treat me like family, and I see them like family."

Gilbert announces a change in his commitment date. After originally planning to commit in October, he changes the date to August 10.

The last weekend in July represented his final chance to see finalists Georgia, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina State. Gilbert chose to visit Athens for the cookout event.

That event allowed Gilbert to spend time around other defensive back commits. They expressed that Georgia is the best place to prepare players for the NFL.

Gilbert also had an "eye-opening" conversation with Smart.

"We talked about what it's like to be there at Georgia," Gilbert told UGASports. "Why he wants me there and how it's going to be a great spot and great opportunity for me to play fast if I come in and do what I have to do because he sees I have the potential to play right away."

August 2024

Gilbert commits to Georgia on August 10.