"They are making me feel wanted a lot actually," Gilbert said.

But the Bulldogs are coming after Gilbert hard, especially over the past week. He spoke with UGASports about being recruited by the two-time defending champions.

The 2025 prospect from Fredrick Douglass High School in Atlanta is the No. 2 safety and No. 16 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Gilbert has been committed to the Buckeyes since last July.

Gilbert already has decent size, checking in at 6-foot-1 and around 170 pounds as a high school sophomore. Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee are a few of Gilbert's offers in addition to Ohio State.

Kirby Smart visited Gilbert's high school on Jan. 24. Gilbert then returned the favor with an unofficial visit to Athens over the weekend.

"It was good. Walked around the facility and really get to know what the players' life is like during the game week and meet the defensive coaching staff," Gilbert said. "Got to walk around and, you know, get the full experience of how the players' day really goes during a game week."

Gilbert said Georgia's staff views him as a versatile prospect that can play corner, nickel, or safety. Moving players around in the secondary is a Georgia trait that appeals to Gilbert.

The rest of the Georgia staff is building relationships with Gilbert. He has known Tray Scott for a while because Scott is close with Fredrick Douglass' defensive line coach. Glenn Schumann also spent plenty of time with Gilbert over the weekend.

The message from the Bulldogs is simple.



"They want great athletes at their school and I'm one of the great athletes that they need and want," Gilbert said.

Gilbert told UGASports he is "locked in" with Ohio State. But he added that Georgia is in the top three of schools he is considering. Look for Georgia's pursuit to continue as the 2025 cycle develops.