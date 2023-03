After an on-field win over Ohio State in last year's Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia is now gunning for an off-field victory over the Buckeyes as well.

Rivals100 defensive back Jontae Gilbert has been committed to Ohio State since July. But Georgia has entered this recruitment in a major way, offering Gilbert and hosting him in Athens twice over the past few months.

Ahead of a return visit to Georgia this spring, the Bulldogs sit in a good spot with the in-state defensive back.

"It feels like home, to be honest," Gilbert said.