Georgia Spring Look Back: Offensive Line

We’ll wrap up the offense with a look at the offensive line.

Today, UGASports continues its series taking a post-spring look at each position.

WHAT WE LEARNED: Bulldogs appear set at both tackle spots

This certainly appears to be the case.

Warren McClendon is a lock to start at right tackle. Go ahead and write that one down.

The Brunswick native has really become one of the best at his position in the SEC. He may be the most technically sound of any of Georgia’s offensive lineman, and he’s become one of the team’s better leaders to boot.

McClendon started all 15 games at the position for last year’s national champions, taking part in 86 percent of all the team’s entire offensive snaps.

Broderick Jones seems to be set at left tackle.

Kirby Smart’s opinion of Jones was never clearer than in the national championship game, when he inserted Jones in at left tackle, allowing Jamaree Salyer to slide over to the right guard.

Jones started the final four games of the regular season at the position for the Bulldogs, playing every snap against Missouri and Tennessee.

LOOKING AHEAD: Will the first team offensive line we saw at G-Day open the year against Oregon?

Short answer, no. It will have a different look.

The spot most likely to see a new face is left guard. Xavier Truss repped with the first unit at the position for most of the spring.

However, come fall camp, don't be surprised if Tate Ratledge is back with a starting job.

Ratledge, you’ll recall, suffered a Lisfranc injury in the first quarter of the season-opener against Clemson and did not play the rest of the year.

Although he missed the spring while continuing to rehab his injury, Ratledge is on track to be ready for fall camp. Assuming he is and gets back to the point he was last year, it will not be surprising at all to see him back in the starting lineup.

Right guard is a little bit of a question, but coaches absolutely love what they’ve seen from Devin Willock. He’ll be extremely tough to beat out.

We’ve got more on Willock below.

BIGGEST SPRING CONCERN: Does Smart need to worry about depth?

Truthfully, this is more of a question than a concern. The belief here is the Bulldogs are more than fine.

There’s no shortage of big, talented bodies for new position coach Stacy Searels to work with.

Amarius Mims’ decision to take himself out of the transfer portal and return to Georgia certainly lends credence to that.

Mims’ decision to return was a pleasant surprise, and word from sources is, former teammate Travon Walker played a big role in convincing the former five star to stick around. Mims is expected to be the top backup for McClendon at right tackle.

Elsewhere, Smart has done an excellent job ensuring he’ll never have a shortage of offensive linemen.

Inside, Micah Morris, Austin Blaske, Earnest Greene, Warren Ericson, Ratledge, Chad Lindberg, Dylan Fairchild, and Jacob Hood are some of the main names will be faces to watch.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Is Devin Willock the "next big thing" at right guard?

At 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds, Willock is a road grader, who has really started to blossom and appears primed to open the season as the starter at right guard.

Warren Ericson is actually a returning starter at the position, but the veteran was replaced by Salyer in the national championship.

Injuries limited Ericson’s participation in spring practice, and Willock seemingly took advantage of the opportunity.

Smart loves size at the guard position, and while Ericson is not a small man by any stretch, Willock is gigantic.