Georgia's Most Wanted: Top 50 prospect Terrence Ferguson
Seven commitments are on the board for the Bulldogs, but there's no slowing down for Kirby Smart and company when it comes to the recruiting trail.
Who are the top targets moving forward?
We are looking at Georgia's most wanted, where they stand with the Bulldogs, what we know about their recruitment and include a prediction on how things will shake out in the end.
WHERE IT STANDS
While offensive linemen may not be priority one this year, the fact of the matter is the Peach State has a tremendous crop of top prospects this year beyond Amarius Mims and current commit Micah Morris. Plus, Kirby Smart has made the trenches a key focus since his arrival. Such being the case, new offensive line coach Matt Luke will be busy. Ferguson, like Mims, has an elite combination of size and strength to go along with his immense familiarity to Athens. Also, Peach County has multiple ties to the UGA program. The Crimson Tide is pressing heavily here, as are the likes of Florida State and LSU, but there are plenty of reasons to like Georgia’s chances of winning out in the end.
COMMITMENT PLANS
Ferguson says he's hoping to take more visits before making a decision, so he's going to see how summer goes first. He tells Chad Simmons he's looking to decide between the beginning of the season and signing day, so there appears to be no rush at this time.
OUR TAKE
Peach County has been good to the Bulldogs in the past, and we like the chances of another Trojan turned Bulldog when it comes to Ferguson. He's everything Georgia looks for in an offensive lineman and has visited campus countless times over the years. The familiarity and proximity to home make Georgia the safe bet today.