Since his freshman year, Terrence Ferguson has been talking to college coaches, getting recruited, taking visits and he really has a strong grip on his recruitment late in his junior year. The four-star offensive tackle plays for Peach County High in Fort Valley, Ga., and that is one of the top programs in the Peach State. He always has coaches pushing him, teammates to compete against and he will come out prepared to compete early on the next level. A long list of schools have offered, but who is truly in contention? We go five deep on who we feel has the best shot at this Peach State talent here.

1. GEORGIA

This one started very early in high school for Ferguson. He visited Athens as a freshman and he has been back more than 10 times. He bonded quickly with Sam Pittman, but after he moved to Arkansas as the new head coach, Matt Luke quickly came in and connected with Ferguson. Georgia is the in-state school, Kirby Smart has had the Bulldogs in the playoffs and there is a lot in the Dawgs' favor in this race.

2. ALABAMA

Back in the fall, at one time, we would have had Alabama atop this list, but Georgia has pulled ahead based on our sources. Alabama though is very much in this, and will likely receive another visit as soon as recruits can get back on college campuses. Ferguson was there before the February dead period, and has really connected with offensive line coach Kyle Flood. This one could come down to a Nick Saban vs. Kirby Smart showdown.

3. LSU

LSU has quietly been in the top group for Ferguson since early last fall. He has tripped to Baton Rouge only once, so he is not as familiar with LSU as he is with Alabama and Georgia. But James Cregg and Ferguson are in regular contact and the Tigers continue to stay steady with one of the top tackles in the country. The offense and the tradition at LSU continue to put the Tigers in Ferguson's top group.

4. FLORIDA STATE

This is a new school to the list that would not have made it a couple months ago. Since Mike Norvell took over in Tallahassee, the Seminoles have jumped in with both feet. Alex Atkins is the new offensive line coach and when Ferguson visited Florida State for the first time early in March, they spent a lot of time together. The way the Seminoles are pursuing him combined with his time in Tallahassee, Florida State has put itself in this race.

5. TEXAS A&M