There are few prospects in the Class of 2021 as seasoned on the recruiting trail as Peach County's Terrence Ferguson.

Ranked as the nation's No. 37 overall player, he will head into his senior year with numerous offers, tons of on-campus visits and close relationships already built.

“It all started freshman year, but the boatload came in spring and summer of my sophomore year," Ferguson said. "Georgia came in around that time, during the summer.”

Speaking of the Bulldogs, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle says that Athens' proximity to Fort Valley is appealing.

“It does play a little part knowing that I’d only be about two hours away from home, not that far, and it’s a quick drive,” he said.