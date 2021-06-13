Film Don't Lie: Arik Gilbert
Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert was almost on a path to Athens out of Marietta High School.
He took a year away at LSU before returning to his home state, where he should be heavily featured in Todd Monken's offense. To see what the Bulldogs have in Gilbert, let's look back at how he performed for LSU in this edition of Film Don't Lie.
Big target
Dayne: Gilbert is every bit of his listed 6'5, 248 pound frame. For context, that's approximately the same playing height and weight as Charles Barkley when he starred in the NBA. Gilbert's speed and size combination make him a quandary for defenders. LSU did a good job of using combination routes to create bubbles where Gilbert could camp.
Brent: Gilbert's size and speed combination is a matchup nightmare for defenses, especially in the slot. Too fast for a linebacker and too physical for a corner, Gilbert lined in as a slot wide receiver more than any other position last year for the Tigers (46 percent of snaps). In the slot, Gilbert caught 17 passes on 27 targets for 156 yards, including three explosive plays, on an average depth of target of 8.6 yards.
Mismatch across the middle
