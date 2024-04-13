There was a lot to digest, but below is a quick snapshot of the highlights:

G-Day is complete with the game ending in a 20-20 tie as kicker Liam Badger missed a 54-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

• The first-team offensive line is what we've been reporting: Left tackle - Earnest Greene III, left guard Dylan Fairchild, center Jared Wilson, right guard Tate Ratledge, right tackle Xavier Truss.

The second was made up of left tackle Jamal Meriweather, left guard Micah Morris, center Drew Bobo, right guard Daniel Calhoun and right tackle Monroe Freeling.

Georgia's third team consisted of left tackle Nyier Daniels, left guard Jamal Meriweather, center Malachi Toliver, right guard Marques Easley and right tackle Michael Uini.

• Quarterback Ryan Puglisi did not play. Puglisi has been bothered with a left knee issue that dates back to high school. Although he was dressed out Saturday, he used a crutch to get around and was limiting noticeably.

• Running back Branson Robinson (knee) did not play, but neither was he wearing a brace.

• Alabama safety transfer Jake Pope dressed out and played but did so with a club on his left hand. In the fourth quarter, he had a nice pass breakup of a pass in the end zone intended for Colton Heinrich.

• Freshman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye worked the No. 2 defensive end behind Mykel Williams.

• Dillon Bell was back deep to return kicks for the Red team. Anthony Evans III and Cole Speer returned kicks for the Black team. Evans also lined up as the No.1 punt returner for the Red team. Dominic Lovett also lined up as a punt returner during the game. Freshman Sacovie White returned a kick in the second half. White also lined up as a punt returner in the second half

• Gabe Harris and Mykel Williams both lined up at defensive end. Wiliams had one of the bigger plays on the day for the defense when he tipped and intercepted a pass attempt from Carson Beck in the second quarter. Williams had two pass breakups in the game.

• Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey started at corner for the back team. JaCorey Thomas and Dan Jackson started at safety. Joenel Aguero started at star.

• Running back Trevor Etienne received a nice hand after catching a pass out of the backfield and picking up 14 yards. He finished the game with three catches for 33 yards.

• Kicker Peyton Woodring converted field goals of 41 and 31 yards. Liam Badger added field goals of 38 and 24 yards.

• Gunner Stockton's first pass attempt went 54 yards to Anthony Evans III. Freshman KJ Bolden was in coverage. Stockton finished 17 of 28 for 225 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

• Running back Andrew Paul appeared to be running well. Two years removed from ACL surgery, his first carry picked up 16 yards to the Red team goal. On the next play, he scored from 1-yard out. Paul later had a run where he appeared to break three tackles.

• Dominic Lovett had one of the day's better catches when he pulled down a tight throw of 34 yards over his left shoulder from Beck.

• Freshman inside linebacker Kris Cole tipped a pass from Stockton and nearly intercepted a pass for a Pick 6.

• Miami transfer Colbie Young made some nice catches, including a short 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter from Beck.

• Defensive tackle Warren Brinson had a tipped pass.

• Linebacker CJ Allen intercepted Beck.

• Freshmen tight end Jaden Reddell made a couple of nice catches in traffic.

• Daniel Harris received first-team looks at corner in the second half.

• Christen Miller left the game in the third quarter holding his left shoulder. He later returned to the game.

• Both Anthony Evans III and Colbie Young worked with the first-team offense in the second half.

• South Carolina transfer Xzavier McLeod was credited with a sack and three tackles.

• Freshman Nitro Tuggle caught a 32-yard pass from Stockton.

• Later in the same drive, freshman Sacovie White took a swing pass from Stockton and turned it into a 28-yard score.

• Carson Beck finished the game 25 of 46 for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Dominic Lovett led all receivers with seven catches for 104 yards and one touchdown.