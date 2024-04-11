From the most obscure Georgia players to those who remain household names, we present the top-10 performances, along with an honorable mention, in the history of the Bulldogs’ storied spring game:

With the 80th annual G-Day game coming up this Saturday, UGASports takes a look at the most notable player outings in this long-time intrasquad series which began in 1941.

HB- Frank Sinkwich, 1941: Playing in front of only 2,500 spectators as a cold bitter wind swept through Sanford Stadium, Sinkwich was responsible for four of his team’s five touchdowns in a 35-7 Red win over the White in the inaugural G-Day game. Nine months from finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting as a junior (before winning it as a senior), the dual-threat halfback rushed for 114 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, including a 60-yard score, and passed for two touchdowns.

QB- Zeke Bratkowski, 1952: In a unique game format in which a Red offense opposed a White offense—each of which was defended by the same all-defensive Black team—the White’s Bratkowski completed 16 of 23 passes, including his first nine attempts, for 333 yards in a 21-20 victory. (For his Georgia career, the two-time All-American would complete less than half of his more than 700 career pass attempts.) From what we’ve found, Bratkowski’s 333 passing yards remain a single-game G-Day record more than 70 years later.

LB- Paul Ross, 1975: The leading rusher on the 1974 Georgia freshman team, Ross was moved to linebacker where he capped a brilliant spring by intercepting two Red passes and recovering two opposing fumbles, while being recognized as “the only real ‘star’ on defense” for both teams in a 29-22 Black victory. Ross, who would never play a down for the Dogs, eventually transferred to Ohio State where he was a two-year starting outside linebacker.

Lastinger-to-Scott, 1980: Competing for Georgia’s backup quarterback role behind Buck Belue, sophomore quarterback John Lastinger completed 17 of 25 passes for 240 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 38-14 Black victory while making “more progress in one spring than anyone we have,” according to head coach Vince Dooley. All four of Lastinger’s touchdown tosses were corralled by rising junior and future first-round pick Lindsay Scott, who finished the game with eight receptions for 142 yards.

TB- Melvin Simmons, 1982-1983: Perhaps the top back-to-back G-Day offensive performer in the history of the annual game, Simmons rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in a 23-13 Red win over the Black as a junior. After moving to wide receiver, where he played the 1982 season, he returned to tailback as a senior and rushed for 147 yards, including a touchdown, on 30 carries in a 23-0 victory for the Red. For his four-year Georgia career, Simmons ultimately carried the ball just 17 times, 10 of which came in one game (Clemson, 1983).

Red Defense, 1989: Because of team injuries—and for the second time in six years—Georgia elected to match its then-current players (Red) with an alumni squad (Black) for G-Day instead of the customary intrasquad game. In getting shut out, 29-0, the Black offense, which primarily consisted of players from the late ‘70s-early ‘80s, was limited to six first downs (five of which were gained with the help of penalties) and 61 total yards on 34 offensive plays, and even though game officials clearly favored the elder squad. Covering 60 and 100 yards, redshirt freshman Chris Wilson returned two Buck Belue interceptions for touchdowns.

RB- Odell Collins, 1996: In front of over 10,000 spectators crammed in and around Clarke Central High’s stadium, Collins rushed for 97 hard-earned yards on 12 carries while playing for both teams in a 25-0 Red victory. After gaining just 41 yards on 14 carries as a junior the year before, the out-of-shape back had shed around 15 pounds to weigh 240 that spring. For Collins, who hailed from nearby Jefferson and had more than 50 family members in attendance, the crowd chanted “Odell!” each time he touched the football.

RB- Ronnie Powell, 2002: In a stagnant game—a 10-0 Black win whereby the lone touchdown was scored late on a 1-yard plunge—Powell was recognized as the contest’s lone standout on offense. A redshirt sophomore having yet to carry the ball in an actual game at Georgia, he rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries while making the “biggest impression of the spring,” while standout quarterbacks David Greene and D.J. Shockley combined to complete just six of 30 (no misprint) passes for 131 yards.

RB- A.J. Turman, 2015: Turman, a redshirt sophomore who ultimately would not see the field for the Bulldogs, was the highlight of what would be the final G-Day game under the direction of Mark Richt. In a 24-17 Black win, he rushed for 106 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard score. In the near-decade since Turman’s performance, the most carries by an individual in a G-Day game is 15 (Elijah Holifield, 2017) while the most rushing yards are only 45 (three times, Brock Vandagriff in 2022 the latest).

QB- JT Daniels, 2021: Less than four months after leading Georgia to four consecutive wins to close the 2020 season, Daniels solidified his role as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback for 2021. After somewhat of a slow start, he completed 28 of 41 passes for 324 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 28-23 Red win. Daniels’ outing marked only the third 300-yard individual passing performance in G-Day history, and the most passing yards gained since Zeke Bratkowski’s 333 in 1952.