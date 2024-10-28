WATCH: Arian Smith and Chaz Chambliss

Arian Smith

0:00 – What do you tell your teammates about playing in a unique environment like Jacksonville? 0:37 – What has Trevor Etienne told you about what it is like playing for Florida? 1:13 – How would you assess the play of Carson Beck this season? 1:58 – Were you a Gator fan growing up and what is the earliest memory of this rivalry? 2:40 – What would it mean to beat Florida? 3:13 – How much has it been being in this offense for so long benefit your play? 3:51 – What would it mean to this senior class to say they never lost to Florida? 4:17 – What was the bye week like for you? 4:54 – You made a big play vs Texas on 3rd down, what does that do to you and the offense? 5:31 – Talk about the play on Anthony Evans 5:59 – How do you handle in the emotional highs and lows of this team this season? 6:32 – How is to prepare for a game that you are supposed to win? 7:06 – Is there a turning point in your career that you feel like you changed? 7:52 – Can you give your take on how you prepare each week during practice to the game? 8:29 – Walk us through to the third down play against Texas 9:07 – What is the one rivalry that feels different for you?

On playing in Jacksonville… “I’m pumped to see that we’re bringing your own juice, coach said. When we go out there in warmups, it’s quiet. You don’t hear anything until you take off your headset. I just put some music in and just try to get myself up and energized for the game. When we come out of the tunnel, it’ll be packed and loud.” On what it means to beat Florida… “It is personal. That borderline rivalry, you already know that it is going to be a physical game. It feels like a good win when we come out of it and our fans are right there cheering for us. We see the other side clearing out. It is just one of those games where we want to come out as a dominant win.” On being experienced with the offense… “Easier to play in and be in the offense and to understand all the concepts. Where we ask stuff and are able to install. I am surprised when the defense does something and Carson (Beck) has a check, or the offense has changed. The whole thing can go in different ways. So, it is easier to anticipate and pick up on. One thing encourages and being in the positions where I play, which is all of them. So, it is easier to do that.”

Chaz Chambliss

0:00 – Where did this rivalry rank for you when you were growing up? 0:29 – What did this defense do against Texas and how can they keep doing it this week? 0:59 – What would it mean to the class of 2021 to remain undefeated against Florida? 1:30 – What difference does Mykel Williams bring to the defense? 2:02 – What is it like for a player like Nazir Stackhouse able to make 36 consecutive starts in the SEC? 2:37 – Tell us about your development as a player from when you got here to now 3:10 – What do you see from Florida’s offense especially with DJ Lagway? 3:51 – What are the differences on defense when you played Texas and against Mississippi State? 4:28 – Any special significance of your uniform number? 5:00 – What is the morale for Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero not being able to play the first half? 5:35 – What do you do to bring up the intensity before a game?