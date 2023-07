Georgia recruiting has gone national.

The Bulldogs have commits hailing from 13 different states in the 2024 recruiting class. The success of the program during Kirby Smart's tenure has allowed Georgia coaches to sell the G in living rooms across the country.

One of the biggest contributors to that success has been defensive backs coach and New Jersey native Fran Brown.

"Coach Fran, he’s always been real," offensive lineman Nyier Daniels said after he committed to Georgia. "When you want to call somebody real, that’s who you call real is Coach Fran."