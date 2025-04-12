G-Day News and Notes

Smart wants to see fire and passion

Kirby Smart has no idea what the impact of the Nico Iamaleava situation at Tennessee will have on college football. Smart has his own team to worry about, thank you. “I don't know enough about that situation to fairly comment on it fairly. I mean, I know what you guys know,” Smart said after G-Day. “You don't know what's real, what's being reported, what's being leaked. What are the reasons for all of it? Again, I worry about my house. I try to control what goes on in my house. I can't worry about everybody else's house. The climate is different. But, again, I'm focused on the kids we got that want to be here.” That’s not all. As the Bulldogs now shift their focus to the offseason and summer workouts, Smart has challenged his Bulldogs to take their game to a different level. He used linebackers Justin Williams and Chris Cole as examples. “Fire, passion, show me your fire, passion, and energy. They were having fun on the field. They enjoy each other. They compete,” Smart said. “They love the game of football. So, if there's anybody out there that's played high school football who has fire, passion, and energy and just loves the game, we've got a spot for you. Just come to Georgia. We'll find a way to get you there. Fire, passion, and energy pays off.” Tight end Lawson Luckie believes that it will. “I wouldn't say it was missing last year, but it was something we could improve on for sure,” Luckie said. “It’s definitely something we can improve on.” Smart agreed. “It's not the ratings or the stars or all those things,” Smart said. “It really isn't. It's just the kids that want to play the game the most right now, and those are the ones that play the best, and those two guys (Cole and Williams) personify that.”

G-Day provided plenty of opportunities

No TV meant more reps and more opportunities for players during Saturday’s G-Day game. “We got a lot of snaps in, probably more than we typically do, and I like the pace that it went at,” Smart said. “We got done right at two hours and ended up getting about 15 or 20 more snaps than we've gotten in the past year.” Smart was pleased with what he saw from his newcomers. “We’re excited about the guys that got to play, although we’ve got a lot of work to do in terms of offseason and getting ourselves where we need to be for next year,” Smart said. “But a lot of the mid-years got valuable minutes. I can remember when mid-years kind of went with the threes and fours, and now it seems like more of them went with the twos. That's just the way of college football right now.” Quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 17 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, with Ryan Puglisi completing 23 of 49 attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Each quarterback threw an interception. London Humphreys caught four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns (7 and 3 yards, while Sacovie White (23 yards) and Jeremy Bell (31 yards) also hauled in passes for touchdowns. Freshman Bo Walker led all rushers with eight carries for 44 yards, including a long run of 30. Chauncey Bowens rushed five times for 38 yards. G-Day Stats

Injury Update

Smart said Noah Thomas has an AC sprain, Quentavius Johnson has an ankle injury, and Cole Speer has an ankle injury. None are considered serious.

