G-Day News and Notes

Smart wants to see fire and passion
Kirby Smart has no idea what the impact of the Nico Iamaleava situation at Tennessee will have on college football.
Smart has his own team to worry about, thank you.
“I don't know enough about that situation to fairly comment on it fairly. I mean, I know what you guys know,” Smart said after G-Day. “You don't know what's real, what's being reported, what's being leaked. What are the reasons for all of it? Again, I worry about my house. I try to control what goes on in my house. I can't worry about everybody else's house. The climate is different. But, again, I'm focused on the kids we got that want to be here.”
That’s not all.
As the Bulldogs now shift their focus to the offseason and summer workouts, Smart has challenged his Bulldogs to take their game to a different level.
He used linebackers Justin Williams and Chris Cole as examples.
“Fire, passion, show me your fire, passion, and energy. They were having fun on the field. They enjoy each other. They compete,” Smart said. “They love the game of football. So, if there's anybody out there that's played high school football who has fire, passion, and energy and just loves the game, we've got a spot for you. Just come to Georgia. We'll find a way to get you there. Fire, passion, and energy pays off.”
Tight end Lawson Luckie believes that it will.
“I wouldn't say it was missing last year, but it was something we could improve on for sure,” Luckie said. “It’s definitely something we can improve on.”
Smart agreed.
“It's not the ratings or the stars or all those things,” Smart said. “It really isn't. It's just the kids that want to play the game the most right now, and those are the ones that play the best, and those two guys (Cole and Williams) personify that.”
G-Day provided plenty of opportunities
No TV meant more reps and more opportunities for players during Saturday’s G-Day game.
“We got a lot of snaps in, probably more than we typically do, and I like the pace that it went at,” Smart said. “We got done right at two hours and ended up getting about 15 or 20 more snaps than we've gotten in the past year.”
Smart was pleased with what he saw from his newcomers.
“We’re excited about the guys that got to play, although we’ve got a lot of work to do in terms of offseason and getting ourselves where we need to be for next year,” Smart said. “But a lot of the mid-years got valuable minutes. I can remember when mid-years kind of went with the threes and fours, and now it seems like more of them went with the twos. That's just the way of college football right now.”
Quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 17 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, with Ryan Puglisi completing 23 of 49 attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Each quarterback threw an interception.
London Humphreys caught four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns (7 and 3 yards, while Sacovie White (23 yards) and Jeremy Bell (31 yards) also hauled in passes for touchdowns.
Freshman Bo Walker led all rushers with eight carries for 44 yards, including a long run of 30. Chauncey Bowens rushed five times for 38 yards.
Injury Update
Smart said Noah Thomas has an AC sprain, Quentavius Johnson has an ankle injury, and Cole Speer has an ankle injury.
None are considered serious.
More from Kirby Smart
• Smart said it was hard to read what he saw from Elijah Griffin. Said Dominick Kelly’s interception was on a busted route.
… Smart said that Griffin “Continues to get better.”
• Smart said Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi “Did some good things and some not-so-good things.”
…Said Puglisi is catching up to Stockton in terms of knowledge.
… Smart added that Stockton’s confidence has improved, and knowing when to take a shot.
• Smart said he’s excited about his wide receiver group but wants to see more improvement and toughness. Said the newcomers. “Got better. We have a good group to work with.”
… Smart said, “Sacovie White went out and made some really nice plays.”
… Smart said his freshmen receivers have “come a long, long way.”
• Smart said all his running backs had good springs.
• Smart said his offensive line is younger than they’ve been in three to four years. “We got time to get there, and we’ve got to get there.” He added, "I'm pleased with the kids, but not pleased with where they are.”
• Smart said Colbie Young forces defensive backs to have excellent ball skill sets.
• Smart had positive words for cornerback Daniel Harris. Added all the cornerbacks have gotten better.
• When asked about the portal opening up next week and the fact that players cannot transfer within the SEC, Smart said, “No teams love that rule more than teams outside the SEC." Smart hopes he’s able to keep his entire roster.
• Smart said he’s looking for “a bonfire, not a campfire” when it comes to players having passion and energy.
• Smart said London Humphreys can play all three positions at wide receiver. Smart added, “He’s good for the kids in that room.”