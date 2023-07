The plan for Nyier Daniels has already been put into place.

The Georgia coaching staff has a "plan book" for the massive offensive lineman, outlining what things could look like for him from now until his enrollment at Georgia. The Bulldogs have also made clear how they could develop Daniels and have him follow in the footsteps of recent NFL draft picks.

The plan is now in motion after Daniels committed to Georgia on Friday afternoon.

"My plan is to get developed in college," Daniels said. "It’s a way to get you to the NFL, just like a bus stop. I was like, who’s better at developing somebody who plays my position than Georgia?"