COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Top-ranked Texas A&M hit four home runs to beat 17th-ranked Georgia 5-2 Friday at Olsen Field in front of a crowd of 7,968.

Game Facts

• Redshirt sophomore Charlie Condon smashed his NCAA-leading 27th home run Friday to give him 52 for his career. It traveled 444 feet and put the Bulldogs up 1-0 in the first.

• Sophomore RHP Leighton Finley started and struck out a career-high seven over five innings, allowing two runs on three hits for a no-decision.

• Graduate Dylan Goldstein tied the game with his 12th home run with two outs in the fifth. It was the 42nd of his career.

• Graduate Clayton Chadwick made a leaping catch at the centerfield wall to take a home run away from Jace LaViolette to end the fifth frame in a 2-2 contest.

• Graduate Charlie Goldstein dropped to 4-1, allowing a two-run home run to Jackson Appel in the sixth that put the Aggies in front 4-2.

Quoting Head Coach Wes Johnson

“Both teams had six hits but theirs counted for more than ours did. We executed okay on the mound, but when we missed we got in trouble. You tip your hat to them. They didn’t miss in the middle of the plate that much. We’re going to get back on the horse, and tomorrow is another day and get after it.”

Up Next

The Texas A&M series will now conclude Saturday with a doubleheader due to impending inclement weather on Sunday. First pitch will be at 2:02 p.m. ET, and the series finale will follow an hour after the first game concludes. Both games will be available on SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Boxscore