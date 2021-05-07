If you’ve paid any attention to what Kirby Smart had to say during the course of the spring, then you know the secondary is his biggest concern. That’s especially true at cornerback, a position that’s the youngest it’s been in Smart’s six years as head coach. It’s not as if Smart is working with a bunch of scrubs. His cornerbacks are young and talented. That inexperience is the concern, especially knowing the Bulldogs’ first game is against Clemson.

Ameer Speed should finally get the opportunity he's been hoping for. (UGA Sports Communications)

What we knew

Smart’s concern is not necessarily about talent. It’s about depth and youth. Taking stock of the cornerbacks Georgia has on hand - Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber, Ameer Speed, and early enrollee Nyland Green - we see that all were coveted by just about every top program you can name. The problem is there are so few players, and of that quartet, only Speed and Kimber have played in a game. It’s also one of the reasons you saw former running back Lovasea Carroll switched over from running back to cornerback. If he’s still around in the fall, Daran Branch would also be part of the equation. But right, now it’s unclear if he will factor into things. Whatever his decision, one can bet Smart will continue scouring the transfer portal in an attempt to augment the depth and improve the experience level of the position.

What we learned

Speed may be better than we thought. At 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, the Jacksonville native has played extensively for Georgia over his career, albeit mostly on special teams. He’s always been a capable cornerback, but after being stuck behind the likes of Deandre Baker, Tyson Campbell, and Eric Stokes, it’s been difficult for him to have much of an opportunity. That’s going to change this fall. Speed enjoyed an excellent showing in Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, and by all accounts followed it up with a solid spring. He started opposite Kimber on the first-team defense, finishing with seven tackles and a pair of pass breakups. It’s always refreshing to see players who have patiently bided their time, finally get their opportunity. Don't be surprised when he takes advantage of it.

What we're waiting on

A lot of folks wondered why Ringo lined up as a member of the second team during G-Day. The reason is simple. Ringo, who missed last year with a shoulder injury, and saw little if any contact over the course of the spring. Don’t worry. Ringo is going to play a huge role for the Bulldogs this fall. The tools possessed by the former five-star are as good as any cornerback recruited by Smart since his tenure at UGA. How quickly will he put it together? That’s what Georgia fans and coaches alike are waiting to see. Of course, there are more questions to be answered. Will Carroll be able to contribute at cornerback after moving over from running back? Also, will Smart over the next few weeks and months be able to add to the group via the transfer portal? If so, who might that be? Stay tuned.

From earlier