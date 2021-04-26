As we continue our post-spring evaluations, we shift over to the offensive line. Along with the secondary, this was arguably the most-watched position for the Bulldogs, who will be featuring new faces in different places when the season opens against Clemson. There’s no shortage of potential candidates. But the trick for position coach Matt Luke will be to find the best five.

Georgia's offensive line remains a work in progress. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

What we knew

Left tackle typically gets most of the attention, and rightfully so. That’s certainly true at Georgia, where protecting the blind side of quarterback JT Daniels certainly qualifies as one of the most important jobs on the team. We knew going in that Luke was going to examine his options methodically, and that’s exactly what happened. Jamaree Salyer did an excellent job last year moving over from guard. As a junior, Salyer started every game at left tackle except the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. That’s when Xavier Truss received the start, with Salyer moving inside. Truss, as expected, was the first-team left tackle during G-Day, but this competition is far from over. At center, Warren Ericson earned the start at center, with Warren McClendon at his customary spot at right tackle. The top three guards—at least based on what we saw at G-Day— are Salyer, Justin Shaffer, and Tate Ratledge. Thanks to intel from former Bulldog head coach Jim Donnan, we heard that freshman Amarius Mims was opening some eyes. G-Day proved that thesis correct. Mims also received work at left tackle, starting for the Black squad, showing flashes of what he can do. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Broderick Jones lined up as the starting right tackle for the Black squad (second team).

What we learned

Some may wonder why Salyer didn't start G-Day. Simple: The senior barely practiced, as he battled injuries during the spring. Thus Shaffer received the start at left guard. Rest assured, Salyer will be in the starting lineup when the season begins. Otherwise, most of what we learned revolved around the second unit. We haven’t heard much from Clay Webb, but he opened the game as the left guard for the Black team, with Sedrick Van Pran at center. Owen Condon, as the Black Team right guard, probably opened some eyes. But again, he did begin last season as the starter at right tackle in the opener at Arkansas. Meanwhile, Austin Blaske showed his versatility. The redshirt freshman saw action at both center and left tackle for the Black squad. Chad Lindberg continues to work his way up the depth chart.

What we're waiting on

Left tackle will continue to be the position we’ll be talking about a lot in the fall, and we'll be watching to see whether or not Truss continues to be the man. At 6-foot-7 and 330-pounds, Truss certainly has the mass, and he has some experience, too, but is he the best option? With Clemson first on the docket, coaches are going to need to be 100 percent confident in their choice. Could Salyer, with his experience, get the call in the opener? Ultimately, smart money (no pun intended) is on Mims eventually taking over at the position. The 6-7, 330-pound freshman has All-SEC potential, although starting a true freshman at the position right off the bat would certainly go against the norm. Georgia hasn't had a true freshman open the year at left tackle since Trinton Sturdivant did it in 1997. Ultimately, Smart will tell you that all positions will remain up for grabs. Ironically, the one player, other than Salyer, whose spot might be the most secure is Warren McClendon. A member of the SEC All-Freshman team, fans keep waiting for the former Brunswick standout to be surpassed. But like Solomon Kindley at left guard before him, all McClendon does is continue to impress his coaches. Ultimately, that’s what counts. Of the freshmen not currently on campus as early enrollees, Dylan Fairchild and Jared Wilson will join the program later this month.

What they said

Kirby Smart on the offensive line: "It's all up for grabs. We'll review the tape and see how they did. Jamaree didn't get to practice all spring. He had a couple of practices he had to miss. He may have been a little bit rusty out there today. Tate has been in the thick of it. Tate has a physical presence and toughness. He's strong in the weight room. Being a guard in the SEC, you have to have a firm pocket, and you have to be able to move people. You go against the best defensive lines every year in our conference, and you have to have some mass. You have to have some guys that can sustain heavy rushers. We think Tate does a good job of that. Shaffer and Jamaree have been splitting some reps, and Jamaree has been doubling up with Truss. We're not where we need to be on the offensive line. If we're going to be a good team, we have to protect the quarterback, and we have to be able to run the ball. That's one of the areas where we're going to have to take some of the largest leaps in order to get where we want to go next season."

