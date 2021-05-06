Nakobe Dean was recovering from shoulder surgery which kept him from physically taking part in spring practice. However, he still played an active role during camp. Although he was unable to suit up, “Coach Dean” was there every day, helping to encourage and coach up his position mates who, in his absence, received even more of an opportunity to establish themselves for the fall. As UGASports continues its post-spring position recap, let’s take a look at the inside linebackers.

Quay Walker (7) led the Black team with eight tackles. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

What we knew

Even with the loss of Monty Rice, Georgia’s group of inside linebackers figures to be one of the team’s defensive strengths. Dean has already made a huge impact. But now, as a junior, look for him to take an even bigger step forward. When people ask who the leaders of the defense will be, Dean is one of the first names that pops to mind. He’ll likely lead the team in tackles, and there’s a good chance you’ll see his name mentioned for numerous post-season honors. We also know Dean will have plenty of help. Senior Quay Walker has seen his production increase season by season. After making just six tackles as a freshman, Walker has seen those totals jump to 23 as a sophomore and 43 in just 10 games last fall. During G-Day, he led the Black squad with eight tackles. At 240 pounds, Walker offers the type of intimidating presence at the position that Kirby Smart loves. Channing Tindall is another veteran who at one time appeared lost in the shuffle, as far as his place in the rotation was concerned. That has since changed, and the Columbia, S.C. native is expected to combine with Dean and Walker to give the Bulldogs an excellent top three.

What we learned

It was good to see Trezman Marshall on the field and playing linebacker for the defense, after being beset with injuries. But for the purposes of this segment, we’ll focus on two of his teammates. Like Marshall, Rian Davis has battled injuries for much of his Bulldog career—setbacks which have kept him from reaching the potential coaches still feel he possesses. Finally, it appears he’s healthy, and the young man nicknamed “Trouble” has put himself in a position to be a contributor this fall. Although Davis made just two tackles at G-Day, one went for a loss of half a yard. Although he’s probably not ready to work himself into the top three, there’s going to be plenty of opportunities for Davis to finally begin making an impact. Freshman Smael Mondon flashed as a member of the Red Team defense. Explosive is a great way to describe the early enrollee who, during G-Day, finished third on the Red squad in tackles with five. Mondon is going to be a big piece of the equation moving forward. Although he plays a position where there’s considerable experience, his athleticism will ensure he gets on the field. Also, keep an eye out for him on special teams.

What we're waiting on

Probably the only thing we’re waiting on, from a schematic standpoint, is who lines up alongside Dean, who we believe is slated to play the Mike position. Assuming that happens, Walker is expected to be the man at the money slot, although Tindall—even though he’s not as big—could figure in and receive reps there as well. Otherwise, the six main players at the two middle linebacker positions will be made up of Dean, Walker, Tindall, Davis, Marshall, and Mondon. All are quality options, and barring injury, should make for a solid group come fall.

What they're saying

Kirby Smart on Rian Davis: “I’ve been very pleased with Rian’s growth. His attitude, demeanor, understanding of the defense, and toughness have improved. Last year I would’ve said, ‘Man, he might be a liability to put in the game.’ Now, I’m not sure he’s uncomfortable going in the game. You’d like to be able to play more than two inside-backers; you’d love to have four guys, if you want to gain early function and play. We’ve rarely had that. We’ve been very fortunate to have three, not always four, and we’re getting to that point. So, he’s a pleasure. He’s been so much more coachable. I think he’s going to be an impact player on special teams. I thought he made a couple plays out there today that were very special plays. We’ve moved him around, so it’s tough on him. We’ve done some different things on third down. We’ve tried to develop things on third down that he can do— similar to what Adam does. Because Adam brings so much value. We need more people like that with some of the guys we lost last year.” Nakobe Dean on what he did this spring: “For the most part, I’ve just been out there coaching. I’ve been getting my mental reps and basically just seeing myself out there, making sure everybody is upholding the standard. I feel like on this team more than ever, the players should be the leader on this team upholding the standard; we shouldn’t have to depend on the coaches for that. So, for that, I’ve been yelling, I get my conditioning in at the beginning of practice, and then after that, I’m kind of like a coach out there, just getting everybody right, making sure everybody knows what they're doing, but also learning at the same time.”

