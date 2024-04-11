When all else fails, at least there’s Charlie Condon to fall back on.

On a night when Georgia’s defense and bullpen made Thursday's SEC series opener against Missouri difficult to watch, Condon’s fourth two-home run game of the year carried the Bulldogs to a 15-10 win.

“I’ve done this a long time and I’m watching something that I don’t know if I’ll ever see again in my career,” said head coach Wes Johnson. “I don’t even know how to describe it. Balls are 115, 100, and 108 (mph) … yeah. Then he’s making two defensive plays at third that are just huge … Charlie’s phenomenal.”

Condon’s homers, his 22nd and 23rd of the year, highlighted a 15-hit night for the Bulldogs (26-8, 6-7), who improved to 21-1 at home this year.

“That’s fun. We’re getting this program where it needs to be and to be a part of that is fun,” Condon said. “Anything I can do to show up at the yard and help this team have success is always going to be really fun for me.”

Neither home run was cheap.

Condon’s first blast traveled a season-long 457 feet with an exit velocity of 115 mph. His second homer, a line shot over the left-center fence, was clocked at 416 feet with an exit velocity of 108.

“That one (his 457-foot blast) I didn’t watch it or anything,” Condon said. “I got some details back in the dugout. But other than that, I just put a good swing on it.”

Georgia would need all the offense it could produce.

After a solid 5.1 innings by starter Jarvis Evans (3-1), Georgia’s bullpen allowed seven runs on nine hits over the final 3.2 innings.

Three errors didn’t make Johnson happy, either.

“You can’t do that and expect to survive in this league,” Johnson said. “We’re going to continue to coach them, get them better, but yeah, we need to cut down on that.”

Otherwise, Johnson won't complain about his team’s win in what’s the first of two straight SEC series at home.

“You never apologize for winning. I don’t care what the score is how ugly it was,” Johnson said. “Wins in this league are hard, man. It doesn’t matter what their record is or who they are.”