Condon carries Bulldogs past Mizzou
When all else fails, at least there’s Charlie Condon to fall back on.
On a night when Georgia’s defense and bullpen made Thursday's SEC series opener against Missouri difficult to watch, Condon’s fourth two-home run game of the year carried the Bulldogs to a 15-10 win.
“I’ve done this a long time and I’m watching something that I don’t know if I’ll ever see again in my career,” said head coach Wes Johnson. “I don’t even know how to describe it. Balls are 115, 100, and 108 (mph) … yeah. Then he’s making two defensive plays at third that are just huge … Charlie’s phenomenal.”
Condon’s homers, his 22nd and 23rd of the year, highlighted a 15-hit night for the Bulldogs (26-8, 6-7), who improved to 21-1 at home this year.
“That’s fun. We’re getting this program where it needs to be and to be a part of that is fun,” Condon said. “Anything I can do to show up at the yard and help this team have success is always going to be really fun for me.”
Neither home run was cheap.
Condon’s first blast traveled a season-long 457 feet with an exit velocity of 115 mph. His second homer, a line shot over the left-center fence, was clocked at 416 feet with an exit velocity of 108.
“That one (his 457-foot blast) I didn’t watch it or anything,” Condon said. “I got some details back in the dugout. But other than that, I just put a good swing on it.”
Georgia would need all the offense it could produce.
After a solid 5.1 innings by starter Jarvis Evans (3-1), Georgia’s bullpen allowed seven runs on nine hits over the final 3.2 innings.
Three errors didn’t make Johnson happy, either.
“You can’t do that and expect to survive in this league,” Johnson said. “We’re going to continue to coach them, get them better, but yeah, we need to cut down on that.”
Otherwise, Johnson won't complain about his team’s win in what’s the first of two straight SEC series at home.
“You never apologize for winning. I don’t care what the score is how ugly it was,” Johnson said. “Wins in this league are hard, man. It doesn’t matter what their record is or who they are.”
After falling behind 1-0, Georgia scored four runs in the fourth inning to grab a 5-1 lead.
The Bulldogs weren’t done.
A pair of RBI doubles by Clayton Chadwick and Dylan Goldstein accounted for two of the runs, with a run-scoring single by Fernando Gonzalez helping the Bulldogs to pad their 5-1 lead.
Six more runs in the fifth – the big hit a base-clearing double by Slate Alford – put Georgia up 11-1.
But for as well as Georgia played the first five innings, the rest of the game from a pitching and defensive standpoint was frustrating as three untimely walks and two of the team’s three errors led to Missouri closing the gap from 11-1 to 11-7
Condon’s second home run pushed the lead to 13-7 only to have Missouri (15-20, 4-9) rally back with three runs in the eighth to climb within 13-10. A home run by Gonzalez and Condon’s RBI double accounted for the final score.
Fortunately, for Georgia starter Jarvis Evans was impressive.
The tall lefty varied his pitches well, mixing his breaking pitches with a fastball that topped out at 91 mph.
His 5.1 innings tied a career-high while his nine strikeouts set a new personal best for the sophomore, who was charged with three runs, two coming on a sixth-inning homer by Kaden Peer.
The Tigers would add three more runs off reliever Blake Gillespie, who did not record out before giving way to Josh Roberge. Roberge came back after Missouri loaded the bases to strike out two straight to end the inning.
Christian Mracna closed out the game allowing four runs in two innings before `he pitched a scoreless ninth.
NOTES: Charlie Goldstein is not on Georgia’s weekend roster after coming down with shoulder fatigue two weeks ago. But he’s apparently close. “I’ll tell it like this, if we were playing Sunday, there would have been some hard looks to see if he would be on there,” Johnson said. “But I wasn’t going to just run him out there for one inning just to put him at risk to get one out.” … Georgia pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts, tying a season-high. … Georgia and Missouri continue their series Friday night at 6 p.m.