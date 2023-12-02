Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Complete Coverage: The streak is over

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs had their chance, but made too many mistakes and fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship, 27-24.

As usual, UGASports was at Mercedez-Benz Stadium en mass, and we've got complete coverage of the event, which you can see below.

News

Advertisement

Postgame News and Notes

Bulldogs bitten by too many mistakes

Carson Beck: "We have the mentality to never give up"

Top Player Quotes

Defense struggles to stop Milroe

Analysis

Postgame Thoughts: The better team won

What just happened

The Dashboard: Bulldogs have nobody to blame but themselves

Final Stats

Photos/Videos

Photo Gallery/Dawg Walk

Photo Gallery

Video: Kirby Smart, Carson Beck and Smael Mondon

Video: Nick Saban postgame video

Video: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Video: Tykee Smith

Video: Malaki Starks


Postgame Overreaction Show

Dawg Walk

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement