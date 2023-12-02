Complete Coverage: The streak is over
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs had their chance, but made too many mistakes and fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship, 27-24.
As usual, UGASports was at Mercedez-Benz Stadium en mass, and we've got complete coverage of the event, which you can see below.
News
Bulldogs bitten by too many mistakes
Carson Beck: "We have the mentality to never give up"
Analysis
Postgame Thoughts: The better team won
The Dashboard: Bulldogs have nobody to blame but themselves
Photos/Videos
Video: Kirby Smart, Carson Beck and Smael Mondon
Video: Nick Saban postgame video
Video: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint