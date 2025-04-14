The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Bo Walker dazzles at G-Day

Here is the April 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Walker lives up to the hype

There has been considerable buzz surrounding freshman running back Bo Walker this spring.

Over the weekend at G-Day, he lived up to the hype.

Walker totaled 44 rushing yards on eight carries, which included a long of 30. With Trevor Etienne off to the NFL draft, the Bulldogs will be looking to replace last season's leading rusher.

"I'm excited to see what (Walker) does, but he's got a real bright future ahead of him," running back Cash Jones said. "I'd probably say he's pretty close to like Daijun (Edwards). He can cut on a dot. He's fast, side to side, he can make some people miss and at the same time he can run you over. I’m excited to see what he can do."

Tight end prospect impressed at G-Day

Georgia made sure to get the tight ends involved at G-Day this weekend. That definitely impressed Brock Williams, the nation's No. 2 tight end in the class of 2027.

"I think I could definitely fit in pretty well," Williams said. "Georgia has been known to use the tight end very well and that's exactly what they did."

Lawson Luckie, Oscar Delp, and Jaden Reddell combined for four catches and 63 yards, with freshmen Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams adding four catches and 33 yards.

This kind of showing did a lot for Georgia in Williams' eyes.

"Georgia is definitely at the top of the list with my recruitment process," Williams said. "I’m not sure what the rankings are of the schools I like but Georgia is definitely at the top of that list."

Luckie on Georgia's top two quarterbacks