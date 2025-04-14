The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Bo Walker dazzles at G-Day

Here is the April 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Walker lives up to the hype
There has been considerable buzz surrounding freshman running back Bo Walker this spring.
Over the weekend at G-Day, he lived up to the hype.
Walker totaled 44 rushing yards on eight carries, which included a long of 30. With Trevor Etienne off to the NFL draft, the Bulldogs will be looking to replace last season's leading rusher.
"I'm excited to see what (Walker) does, but he's got a real bright future ahead of him," running back Cash Jones said. "I'd probably say he's pretty close to like Daijun (Edwards). He can cut on a dot. He's fast, side to side, he can make some people miss and at the same time he can run you over. I’m excited to see what he can do."
Tight end prospect impressed at G-Day
Georgia made sure to get the tight ends involved at G-Day this weekend. That definitely impressed Brock Williams, the nation's No. 2 tight end in the class of 2027.
"I think I could definitely fit in pretty well," Williams said. "Georgia has been known to use the tight end very well and that's exactly what they did."
Lawson Luckie, Oscar Delp, and Jaden Reddell combined for four catches and 63 yards, with freshmen Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams adding four catches and 33 yards.
This kind of showing did a lot for Georgia in Williams' eyes.
"Georgia is definitely at the top of the list with my recruitment process," Williams said. "I’m not sure what the rankings are of the schools I like but Georgia is definitely at the top of that list."
Luckie on Georgia's top two quarterbacks
Also on UGASports
Georgia baseball takes the series against No. 1 Arkansas.
Georgia hoops landed a transfer in Kanon Catchings from BYU.
Kirby Smart continues to adjust to the times of the NIL era.
Sanford Stadium Atmosphere
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.