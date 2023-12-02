SEC Championship News and Notes: Georgia awaits postseason fate
ATLANTA – With Georgia’s 29-game winning streak ending after Saturday’s 27-24 loss to Alabama, what’s next for the Bulldogs?
The Bulldogs have their fingers crossed that the College Football Playoff committee will still see fit to include the team in the final four, but that remains unclear.
Quarterback Carson Beck was emphatic when asked if the Bulldogs belong in the four-team field.
“I think it's the eye test. You look at what we've done this season, to go on the road, the teams we beat, the teams that are in the top 20 that we were able to beat. I don't know if this is right or not, CFP era, a team goes in at 1, I don't think has fallen out of that,” Beck said. “Not that history says anything. When you talk about four best teams, watch the game. Go ask NFL talent evaluators. Ask NFL scouts. It's about the best teams. I have no question that it's one of the best four teams, 100 percent.”
Head coach Kirby Smart agreed with Beck.
"Seems like this is the year that it should be the four best teams, because you can make a case for deserving for everybody. It's unfortunate that these kids who give so much and play so hard, not just at Georgia, all these schools—they don't get to decide it really on the field,” Smart said. “It's sitting back with a committee who has to determine who the best four teams are. If it's truly the four best teams; let's put the four best teams in.”
Of note, no team ranked No. 1 heading into Championship Weekend has not made the College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs will not have long to wait. The four playoff teams, along with matchups in the New Year’s Six Bowls will all be announced. Georgia is assured no less than a spot in one of the Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, and Peach Bowls.
While the Peach Bowl is an option, it’s unclear how that might work considering Georgia played Ohio State in the game last year in the CFP semifinals.
If not, the Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, and Fiesta Bowl would also be in play.
As far as who the Bulldogs might play? Don’t rule out a rematch against Ohio State.
Injury Update
Right tackle Amarius Mims had to leave the game during the Bulldogs’ second offensive possession and did not return.
He was replaced by Xavier Truss at right tackle, with Micah Morris taking over at left guard.
Smart did not offer an update on Mims when asked after the game.
Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, and Tate Ratledge each returned and played the entire game.
Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, cornerback Julian Humphrey, and wide receiver RaRa Thomas did not dress out.
This and that
… Kendall Milton’s 17-yard touchdown run in the first quarter marked the eighth-straight game in which he has done so. Milton was the leading rusher with 42 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. His touchdown run gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
… The Bulldogs tallied 321 yards of total offense on 60 plays in a 27-24 loss.
… Georgia went 4-for-5 in the red zone with three touchdowns, a field goal, and a missed field goal. They were 4-for-12 on third downs and 2-for-2 on fourth downs.
… Going into the fourth quarter, Georgia faced a 10-point deficit at 20-10. That was the largest since a 14-point deficit in the 2022 CFP Semifinal Peach Bowl here against Ohio State, when the Buckeyes led 38-24. The Bulldogs would rally that night for a 42-41 win.
… The Bulldogs went 35 yards on four plays in 1:37 to cut it to 20-17 as Beck ran it in from 1 yard out. The drive was sparked by a 28-yard punt return by freshman Anthony Evans III, the second of his career. The first came against Ball State in week two.
… Beck finished 21-for-29 for 243 yards with one rushing touchdown. In the first half, he was 9-for-12 for 91 yards. Georgia’s first drive of the game resulted in a touchdown, going 83 yards on eight plays in 3:50 capped by a 17-yard run by Milton. It was his 11th touchdown of the year, tying him for the team lead with senior Daijun Edwards. Beck was 4-for-4 for 61 yards on the opening drive, completing passes to four different receivers.
… Bowers had five catches for 53 yards. He moved up to third all-time in school history now with 175 receptions, and is fifth in receiving yards with 2,538 yards.
… Alabama finished with 306 yards of total offense on 64 plays
… Leading tacklers were junior Smael Mondon and sophomore Malaki Starks with eight apiece.
… Jalon Walker notched two sacks to give him five on the year. The two sacks in an SEC Championship tied the most by a Bulldog, joining Will Thompson in 2005 and Jarvis Jones in 2012. Also today, senior Warren Brinson had his second sack of the season. Senior Tramel Walthour picked up his first sack.
… Trailing 17-7 to start the second half and following a punt, Georgia forced Alabama into a three-and-out on its first series. After Georgia cut it to 17-10 with 8:51 left in the third quarter, the Crimson Tide gained 30 yards on eight plays and was forced to punt again.
… Freshman kicker Peyton Woodring missed a 50-yard field goal attempt, and that snapped a streak of 16 straight field goals made, which ranked second in school history. On his next attempt, he made a 34-yard field goal. He was 3-for-3 on point after attempts to give him 125 points this season, which ranks sixth in school history.
… Punter Brett Thorson kicked four times for a 50.3 avg including a 60-yarder, with no returns. Junior Jared Zirkel handled the kickoffs.