ATLANTA – With Georgia’s 29-game winning streak ending after Saturday’s 27-24 loss to Alabama, what’s next for the Bulldogs?

The Bulldogs have their fingers crossed that the College Football Playoff committee will still see fit to include the team in the final four, but that remains unclear.

Quarterback Carson Beck was emphatic when asked if the Bulldogs belong in the four-team field.

“I think it's the eye test. You look at what we've done this season, to go on the road, the teams we beat, the teams that are in the top 20 that we were able to beat. I don't know if this is right or not, CFP era, a team goes in at 1, I don't think has fallen out of that,” Beck said. “Not that history says anything. When you talk about four best teams, watch the game. Go ask NFL talent evaluators. Ask NFL scouts. It's about the best teams. I have no question that it's one of the best four teams, 100 percent.”

Head coach Kirby Smart agreed with Beck.

"Seems like this is the year that it should be the four best teams, because you can make a case for deserving for everybody. It's unfortunate that these kids who give so much and play so hard, not just at Georgia, all these schools—they don't get to decide it really on the field,” Smart said. “It's sitting back with a committee who has to determine who the best four teams are. If it's truly the four best teams; let's put the four best teams in.”

Of note, no team ranked No. 1 heading into Championship Weekend has not made the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs will not have long to wait. The four playoff teams, along with matchups in the New Year’s Six Bowls will all be announced. Georgia is assured no less than a spot in one of the Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, and Peach Bowls.

While the Peach Bowl is an option, it’s unclear how that might work considering Georgia played Ohio State in the game last year in the CFP semifinals.

If not, the Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, and Fiesta Bowl would also be in play.

As far as who the Bulldogs might play? Don’t rule out a rematch against Ohio State.