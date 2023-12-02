Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game:

Kendall Milton

On losing to Alabama... "I'm just proud of my boys. They fought to the very end. That's all I can ask for. Nobody panicked on the sidelines. Nobody was pointing fingers. So, I'm proud of my guys, proud of my boys." On if Georgia should be in the College Football Playoff... "I have huge faith. So, I believe God will do us right, whether we're in it (the playoff), or not. I feel like, at the end of the day, there's always a bigger plan. So, I'm just focused on that, prayed up, and hope for the best."

Sedrick Van Pran

On whether the loss was more so Georgia's doing, or Alabama's... "I think it was a little bit of both. There were a couple of plays they kind of knew what was coming. I think they kind of called it out. There were a lot of times when they didn't know what was going on, and we just messed it up, plain and simple." On whether Georgia should still get into the College Football Playoff... "I believe we're a great team. Ultimately, it's not up for us to decide. The committee has a tough job to do. And we're going to let them do it. We had our opportunity to make our case on the field and we didn't do enough."

Tykee Smith

On the CFB Playoffs... “We control the controllables. That’s not in our hands. If we are in, we are in. If we are not, we are not. We will get back to the drawing board and go from there.”

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

On his performance in the loss against Alabama... “Obviously, it wasn’t enough. I don’t care about my performance. At the end of the day, we didn’t get the job done.”

Malaki Starks