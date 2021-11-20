 UGASports - Complete Coverage: Senior Day Splash
Complete Coverage: Senior Day Splash

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

The outcome was never in doubt, but top-ranked Georgia decided it would make Saturday's 56-7 win over Charleston Southern as fun as possible.

That was apparent early in the first quarter when offensive coordinator Todd Monkey had 340-pound nose guard Jordan Davis line up in the backfield - not once but twice - until he scored on a 1-yard dive for Georgia's first score.

The rest was academic as the Bulldogs improved to 11-0 heading into this Saturday's season finale against Georgia Tech, which fell to Notre Dame Saturday, 55-0.

After that, it's on to Atlanta and the SEC Championship. There, the Bulldogs will play Alabama, which clinched hte SEC West title with a 42-35 win over Arkansas.

For more on Georgia's victory, check out our content below.

Jordan Davis gets a big Senior Day hug from Kirby Smart.
Jordan Davis gets a big Senior Day hug from Kirby Smart. (Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communications)

