What just happened: UGA dominates on Senior Day

It was an easy outing on Senior Day. Georgia did what everyone expected and crushed FCS opponent Charleston Southern 56-7. This was a game for which everyone knew the outcome before the opening kickoff. Most importantly, the Bulldogs executed the game plan and exited free of injuries. Georgia jumped out to a big lead early enough that it could sub in a number of backups during the second quarter. Georgia’s biggest mistake of the game came on the opening drive, when quarterback Stetson Bennett threw an interception on a ball that was deflected at the line of scrimmage. From there, the Bulldogs executed the offense to near perfection. The run game was the focus, with the tailbacks combining for 233 rushing yards. Zamir White’s 40-yard rushing touchdown came with some masterful blocking from the offensive line. White totaled 84 rushing yards and the score on only four carries. Bennett completed eight of 14 passes for 105 yards, two touchdowns, and the aforementioned interception. Backup quarterback JT Daniels entered the game in the second quarter and concluded his day seven-of-12 passing for 73 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Brock Bowers caught four passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Bowers also added a 19-yard run off of a reverse. On the injury front, receiver Dominick Blaylock returned to the football field following last year's ACL injury and a hamstring ailment that has hampered him throughout the season. In addition, receiver George Pickens dressed out for the game, although he didn't play. With this in mind, it's worth wondering how much the two receivers could play over the next two weeks.

Running back James Cook following his first-half rushing touchdown. (Blayne Gilmer/UGASports.com)

What it means

This was a fine tune-up for the Bulldogs as they prepare for archrival Georgia Tech next week. It can only be construed as a positive for Georgia to be able to play as many backups as it did. It was also good to see how well the backups were able to perform against a Charleston Southern team that kept its first team in for the majority of the game. Of course, regardless of the unit taking the field, the Bulldogs were never going to have trouble with Charleston Southern. They just had to make sure they came out of the game healthy and ready to roll against Georgia Tech and for the SEC Championship. Georgia is sitting in a great frame of mind at 11-0 and No. 1 in the nation. The real fun starts next week.

Three important plays

Big man touchdown: On its second possession of the game, Georgia drove the ball down to the Charleston Southern two yard-line. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis lined up in the backfield and took a carry for one yard. Not to be deterred on Senior Day, the Bulldogs ran it back, except with a little bit of disguise. They initially lined Davis up as a tight end—as he has been accustomed to in goal line situations—before executing a shift that saw him move back to tailback. Davis took his second handoff and punched in a goal line touchdown. This touchdown gave Georgia its first points of the game. Third down sack: On Charleston Southern’s ensuing possession, it picked up two first downs—one via a penalty and another from a 6-yard completion. From there, Georgia put Charleston Southern in a third-and-10 situation from its own 37-yard line. On this play, Robert Beal Jr. came free and sacked quarterback Jack Chambers, which forced a punt. Fourth down touchdown: Following the punt, Georgia drove down to the Charleston Southern 32-yard line and faced a fourth-and-5. The Bulldogs went for it, with Bennett throwing a swing pass to running back Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh hit the edge and took the ball 32 yards for a touchdown. From there, Georgia’s predictable blowout continued.

Grading Georgia

Offense: A- The lone blemish from the first-team offense was Bennett’s interception on the first drive of the game. His throw was tipped, which caused the trajectory to go behind John FitzPatrick and into the arms of Garrett Sayegh. Otherwise, the offense did what it wanted behind a run game that dominated from start to finish. Carson Beck added an interception in the end zone in the third quarter, but those kinds of mistakes can be expected from inexperienced players. Defense: A Charleston Southern's offense never stood a chance. At least the program got paid for this kind of beatdown. Special teams: A Kearis Jackson and Ladd McConkey were both exceptional returning punts. Otherwise, it was a mundane day for the rest of the special teams, which didn’t need to do much else.

Season grades to date