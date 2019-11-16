News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-16 20:56:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Complete Coverage: Dawgs clinch East on the road

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

AUBURN, Ala. - It wasn't a good night for fans with a heart condition, but No. 4 Georgia held on to beat No. 13 Auburn 21-14, claiming the Bulldogs' third-straight SEC East crown.

With the win, the Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1) advance to the conference championship set for Dec. 7 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

For complete coverage, see the links below.

Stories

Post-game Notebook

No time to celebrate

Offense does just enough

Defense hangs on

Malzahn and Tigers hurt, upset over overturned call


Videos

Gus Malzahn: I'm not feeling too good right now

Watch along with Jim Donnan

Kirby Smart: "How bout those f..cking" Dawgs!

JR Reed breaks down the Bo Nix dynamic

Richard LeCounte downplays Auburn's speed

"We wanted to do something special" - Jake Fromm

Kirby Smart's locker room celebration dance

Eric Stokes on late Auburn onslaught

Andrew Thomas asked about his possible NFL future

D'Andre Swift on the Auburn game, injured photographer

"Did you watch the game?" - Monty Rice


Analysis

Four reasons why Georgia beat Auburn

Final Stats

