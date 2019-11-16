Complete Coverage: Dawgs clinch East on the road
AUBURN, Ala. - It wasn't a good night for fans with a heart condition, but No. 4 Georgia held on to beat No. 13 Auburn 21-14, claiming the Bulldogs' third-straight SEC East crown.
With the win, the Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1) advance to the conference championship set for Dec. 7 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
For complete coverage, see the links below.
