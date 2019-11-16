Dawgs Find Just Enough Offense
AUBURN, Ala. - While it wasn’t the best offensive output of the year for Georgia, its first-half performance was enough to secure a 21-14 victory over Auburn.
Fromm struggled from a completion standpoint, having connected on just 13-of-28 passes for 110 yards. But the junior quarterback made each completion count as he threw three touchdown passes on the night.
The first went to freshman receiver Dominick Blaylock for 51 yards, setting the tone for the team according to head coach Kirby Smart.
“Well, it certainly helped confidence for the wideouts,” said Smart. “We got behind them. They were in a quarters coverage. I don’t know if their guy busted an assignment or blew it, but Jake threw a nice ball and Dom made a nice adjustment on that ball. It wasn’t hit in stride. He had to bend back a little bit.”
Fromm’s second touchdown couldn’t have come at a better time, as he connected with Brian Herrien inside a minute remaining in the second quarter to put the team up two scores heading into halftime. Georgia’s two-minute offense has been an understated part of their success this season, according to Smart.
“I don’t think our offensive staff has gotten credit on that for their management throughout the year,” said Smart. “If you look at it, outside of probably one game, we have managed two minutes really well before the half. The end of the game, that probably ended up being the difference. We were backed up, we wanted to be smart, but once we hit a play, that was big. Jake and [James] Coley did a good job. That was probably the most on rhythm we were.”
With Fromm’s third touchdown of the night coming late in the third quarter on a short pass to tight end Eli Wolf, the Bulldogs appeared primed for yet another boat race. Then, the fourth quarter happened.
Georgia totaled just two yards in the fourth quarter. They punted the ball three times, pushing their game total to 11. Still, it was enough for the win.
Junior running back D’Andre Swift continued his role as the model of consistency for the Bulldogs’ offense, carrying the ball 17 times for 106 yards. He also surpassed 1,000 yards on the season, becoming the fifth back in Georgia history to do so multiple times. Herschel Walker and Nick Chubb did so three times. Knowshon Moreno and Sony Michel hit the mark twice.
Smart was complimentary of the rushing attack against such a stout defensive front.
"We rushed for 141. That's tough to do against those guys. I'm going to be honest with you. You can go ask anybody else in the SEC if you can rush 36 times and get 141 on Auburn. It's not easy doing that.”