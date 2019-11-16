AUBURN, Ala. - While it wasn’t the best offensive output of the year for Georgia, its first-half performance was enough to secure a 21-14 victory over Auburn.

Fromm struggled from a completion standpoint, having connected on just 13-of-28 passes for 110 yards. But the junior quarterback made each completion count as he threw three touchdown passes on the night.

The first went to freshman receiver Dominick Blaylock for 51 yards, setting the tone for the team according to head coach Kirby Smart.

“Well, it certainly helped confidence for the wideouts,” said Smart. “We got behind them. They were in a quarters coverage. I don’t know if their guy busted an assignment or blew it, but Jake threw a nice ball and Dom made a nice adjustment on that ball. It wasn’t hit in stride. He had to bend back a little bit.”

Fromm’s second touchdown couldn’t have come at a better time, as he connected with Brian Herrien inside a minute remaining in the second quarter to put the team up two scores heading into halftime. Georgia’s two-minute offense has been an understated part of their success this season, according to Smart.

“I don’t think our offensive staff has gotten credit on that for their management throughout the year,” said Smart. “If you look at it, outside of probably one game, we have managed two minutes really well before the half. The end of the game, that probably ended up being the difference. We were backed up, we wanted to be smart, but once we hit a play, that was big. Jake and [James] Coley did a good job. That was probably the most on rhythm we were.”