Head coach Kirby Smart gave an answer not many were expecting when he dropped an F-bomb during the Saturday night’s post-game press conference.

Hey, at least he was honest.

Smart was asked by a reporter what he told his team after Saturday’s 21-14 win at Auburn, and Smart didn’t bat an eye.

“I told them ‘How ‘bout them f&%ing Dawgs?!, that’s what I told them,” Smart said as the room erupted in laughter.

Smart would immediately apologize, and as he left the interview room, looked over at long-time sports information director Claude Felton, and smiled. Felton, who appeared to try and hide a grin of his own, just shook his head.

This win –despite the near disaster– felt too good.