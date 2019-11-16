Swift passes 1,000-yard mark—again

AUBURN, Ala. - Junior running back D’Andre Swift set a bit of history by becoming the fifth Bulldog to have a pair of 1,000-yard seasons. Swift eclipsed the mark with a key 26-yard run in the second quarter to set up Georgia’s second touchdown. “Yeah, that was huge. It was big. Look guys, we want to run the ball to the outside. Everybody's going to say, 'Run the ball outside.' It worked well when we were able to do it, but they're doing things to take that away,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Their game plan, they had guys as wide as I've ever seen them, and they were not going to let you get out there at times. When we did, we had success. Late in the game, we couldn't get outside, and it makes it tougher. We had some lost yardage plays. We'll continue to search, find a way, and it certainly gets easier when we play really well on the perimeter. When we have guys outside making plays, it certainly loosens people up." Swift becomes the first Bulldog to rush for over 1,000 yards twice in his career since Nick Chubb did it three times (2014, 2016—2017). He finished the game with 17 carries for 106 yards, marking the eighth time he’s gone over the century mark. Swift enters this week’s game against Texas A&M with 2,694 career yards.

UGA student photographer injured in sideline collision

The scariest part of the game didn’t happen in-bounds. It happened on the sideline when Brian Herrien barreled into a Chamberlain Smith, a student photographer. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, East Alabama Medical Center. During the evening, she was released from the hospital. The game was delayed for approximately five minutes before play resumed. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Chamberlain Smith, the young lady who works on Claude’s (Felton) staff and got hit over on the sideline. It was a scary moment,” Smart said. “Brian felt really sick about it, and it was a tough deal, but hopefully she’s going to be okay, and I think she is.”

Injury update

Lawrence Cager did indeed travel to Auburn after re-injuring his shoulder last week against Missouri, but he didn’t stay in the game for long. According to Smart, Cager took a hit early on in the contest, which forced him from the rest of the game. “Yeah, he’s just banged up. He took a shot, and it bothered him . . . (It was) on the first play of the game, I think, maybe, and it started bothering him.” Smart did not specify whether Cager’s injury was to his shoulder or ribs. Cager wasn’t the only Bulldog feeling the pain. Smart said offensive linemen Cade Mays (ankle) and Ben Cleveland (toe) were limited Saturday, ultimately forcing sophomore Jamaree Salyer into the game at right guard. “To be honest with you, Cade is a little beat up; we knew that going into the game. He’s got some soreness, and he’s fighting through it,” Smart said. “Ben, he’s beat up too. He wasn’t able to practice two days last week, and he’s trying to come back, but his toe was bothering him a little bit, and we felt like he just couldn’t do his protection stuff. So we felt like it was the best decision to go with Jamaree.” ... Running back Brian Herrien and defensive linemen Devonte Wyatt each left with injuries during the game but both returned.

Quotables

Smart on punter Jake Camarda, who averaged 50.7 yards on 11 kicks “Bombs. Man, he hit the ball good. I mean, a couple of them didn’t turn over, but gosh, what was his average, 50? He was hitting bombs. I thought it was incredible. I hope he never has to punt 11 times in a game again, but other than that, he punted the ball really well.” Camarda’s 11 punts tied for the third most in a game in school history, and most since Bucky Dilts had 11 versus Ole Miss in 1976. His first punt today tied his career high as it went 66 yards and was downed at the AU 2. He also had a 66-yarder versus USC this year. Coming into SEC action.he was second with a 48.7 punting average. On freshman Travon Walker’s game-winning sack “It’s what I’ve been saying to our guys: We’ve got to find more ways to play the guy. He’s probably one of our better overall football players. And he’s playing on third down; he plays quite a bit. We’ve got to find ways to use the kid. He’s talented. And we’ve got to do a better job as coaches of finding avenues to help us, because he’s extremely athletic.” - Smart

This and that