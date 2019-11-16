Post-game news and notes
Swift passes 1,000-yard mark—again
AUBURN, Ala. - Junior running back D’Andre Swift set a bit of history by becoming the fifth Bulldog to have a pair of 1,000-yard seasons.
Swift eclipsed the mark with a key 26-yard run in the second quarter to set up Georgia’s second touchdown.
“Yeah, that was huge. It was big. Look guys, we want to run the ball to the outside. Everybody's going to say, 'Run the ball outside.' It worked well when we were able to do it, but they're doing things to take that away,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Their game plan, they had guys as wide as I've ever seen them, and they were not going to let you get out there at times. When we did, we had success. Late in the game, we couldn't get outside, and it makes it tougher. We had some lost yardage plays. We'll continue to search, find a way, and it certainly gets easier when we play really well on the perimeter. When we have guys outside making plays, it certainly loosens people up."
Swift becomes the first Bulldog to rush for over 1,000 yards twice in his career since Nick Chubb did it three times (2014, 2016—2017).
He finished the game with 17 carries for 106 yards, marking the eighth time he’s gone over the century mark. Swift enters this week’s game against Texas A&M with 2,694 career yards.
UGA student photographer injured in sideline collision
The scariest part of the game didn’t happen in-bounds. It happened on the sideline when Brian Herrien barreled into a Chamberlain Smith, a student photographer. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, East Alabama Medical Center. During the evening, she was released from the hospital.
The game was delayed for approximately five minutes before play resumed.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Chamberlain Smith, the young lady who works on Claude’s (Felton) staff and got hit over on the sideline. It was a scary moment,” Smart said. “Brian felt really sick about it, and it was a tough deal, but hopefully she’s going to be okay, and I think she is.”
Injury update
Lawrence Cager did indeed travel to Auburn after re-injuring his shoulder last week against Missouri, but he didn’t stay in the game for long.
According to Smart, Cager took a hit early on in the contest, which forced him from the rest of the game.
“Yeah, he’s just banged up. He took a shot, and it bothered him . . . (It was) on the first play of the game, I think, maybe, and it started bothering him.” Smart did not specify whether Cager’s injury was to his shoulder or ribs.
Cager wasn’t the only Bulldog feeling the pain.
Smart said offensive linemen Cade Mays (ankle) and Ben Cleveland (toe) were limited Saturday, ultimately forcing sophomore Jamaree Salyer into the game at right guard.
“To be honest with you, Cade is a little beat up; we knew that going into the game. He’s got some soreness, and he’s fighting through it,” Smart said. “Ben, he’s beat up too. He wasn’t able to practice two days last week, and he’s trying to come back, but his toe was bothering him a little bit, and we felt like he just couldn’t do his protection stuff. So we felt like it was the best decision to go with Jamaree.”
... Running back Brian Herrien and defensive linemen Devonte Wyatt each left with injuries during the game but both returned.
Quotables
Smart on punter Jake Camarda, who averaged 50.7 yards on 11 kicks
“Bombs. Man, he hit the ball good. I mean, a couple of them didn’t turn over, but gosh, what was his average, 50? He was hitting bombs. I thought it was incredible. I hope he never has to punt 11 times in a game again, but other than that, he punted the ball really well.”
Camarda’s 11 punts tied for the third most in a game in school history, and most since Bucky Dilts had 11 versus Ole Miss in 1976. His first punt today tied his career high as it went 66 yards and was downed at the AU 2. He also had a 66-yarder versus USC this year. Coming into SEC action.he was second with a 48.7 punting average.
On freshman Travon Walker’s game-winning sack
“It’s what I’ve been saying to our guys: We’ve got to find more ways to play the guy. He’s probably one of our better overall football players. And he’s playing on third down; he plays quite a bit. We’ve got to find ways to use the kid. He’s talented. And we’ve got to do a better job as coaches of finding avenues to help us, because he’s extremely athletic.” - Smart
This and that
...Coming in today, Georgia led the SEC and ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 10.1 points per game. The Bulldogs had to defend a season-high 86 plays, the most by an opposing team in the Smart era. The Tigers tallied 329 yards (84-rushing, 245-passing) and didn’t score until the fourth quarter.
…With a 14-0 edge at the half, Georgia had posted 27 scoreless quarters on the year, including going six in a row, including the 27-0 shutout of Missouri last week. In the first quarter, AU was shut out after running 17 plays for 60 yards.
…In the second quarter, AU went for it on 4th-and-1 and lost 13 yards, with senior David Marshall on the tackle, as Georgia took over at midfield. The Tigers finished with no points after running 44 plays for 147 yards (32-rush, 115-pass).
…The Bulldogs held the Tigers off the scoreboard through three quarters as they had 171 yards of total offense on 56 plays (49-rush, 122-pass) at that point. Auburn got its first score with 10:04 left in the contest. It came after a 12-play, 75-yard drive in 5:09 that made it 21-7 Georgia. Then they made it a 21-14 game with 7:03 left in the contest on a Bo Nix two-yard rush, the first rushing TD allowed by Georgia this year. The TD drive took just 1:08, going 57 yards in five plays. The Tigers got the ball back at their own 30 with 2:03 left in the game, and the drive ended on a 4th-and-10 as freshman Trayvon Walker notched a sack.
…Georgia’s leading tackler today was junior Monty Rice with 10 stops, and he leads the team this year now with 66. It was his third career game with 10-plus stops. Coming in, Georgia and Auburn were two of the six FBS teams that have not allowed more than 24 points in a game this year, and that streak continued.
…Sophomore Otis Reese was ejected for targeting in the second quarter and had to sit out the second half.
…Scouts from both the Sugar and Orange Bowl attended Saturday’s game.