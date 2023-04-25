Leading up to the NFL Draft beginning this Thursday, UGASports concludes this year’s annual series on mock drafts with the final edition of the Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker. We released the tracker's v1.0 in late January, which was followed by v2.0 just over a month ago. We analyzed the same five mock drafts as before, all of which have been recently updated. Mocks Drafttek, Lines, and Walter Football project all seven rounds, whereas Tankathon and Draft Wire forecast just the first three rounds.

According to the latest mocks, as many as 10 Bulldogs are forecasted to get selected in the NFL Draft, including five in the first round and a half.

After a record 15 Georgia players were drafted a year ago, which followed a then school-record nine draftees in 2021, it appears as many as 10 Bulldogs will be drafted this year. Five players are projected by the mocks to be amongst the first 40 picks of the draft (mocks’ average overall selection in parenthesis): Jalen Carter (5.4), Broderick Jones (12.4), Nolan Smith (18.4), Kelee Ringo (37.0), and Darnell Washington (39.4). Entering this weekend, there have been only three occasions when four or more Bulldogs were selected in the first 40 picks of a single draft: 2003 (four), 2018 (four), and, of course, last year in 2022 (five). In the table below, each player is listed with their increase ⬆️ or decrease 🔻 in average overall selection compared to the last draft tracker, or v2.0. For instance, Nolan Smith’s average overall selection was 28.8 for v2.0, followed by an 18.4 average for the current v3.0. That’s an increase of 10.4 places (10 rounded) since our Draft Tracker for last month. After their increase/decrease since v2.0, each player is followed by a projected round, overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team according to the five mock drafts for v2.0:

Latest Mock Draft Updates for UGA Players Player (Inc./Dec. since v2.0) Drafttek (7 Rds) Lines (7) Walter Football (7) Tankathon (3) Draft Wire (3) Jalen Carter ⬆️1 1 (5) SEA 1 (5) SEA 1 (5) SEA 1 (6) DET 1 (6) DET Broderick Jones ⬆️1 1 (13) NYJ 1 (13) NYJ 1 (13) NYJ 1 (13) NYJ 1 (10) PHI Nolan Smith ⬆️10 1 (10) PHI 1 (28) BUF 1 (14) NE 1 (16) WAS 1 (24) JAX Kelee Ringo ⬆️5 1 (30) PHI 2 (49) PIT 1 (24) JAX 2 (47) WAS 2 (35) IND Darnell Washington ⬆️6 1 (27) BUF 2 (59) DAL 1 (28) CIN 2 (45) GB 2 (38) LV Christopher Smith 🔻25 4 (112) NYJ 3 (98) WAS 3 (98) CLE 3 (99) SF Warren McClendon ⬆️15 4 (131) CIN 5 (142) LV 3 (95) KC Kenny McIntosh ⬆️13 5 (168) AZ 6 (194) DAL 3 (69) LAR Stetson Bennett 🔻15 5 (156) MIA 6 (194) DET Robert Beal ⬆️13 5 (177) LAR